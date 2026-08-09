Denmark again outmuscle Spain to clinch bronze at the M18 EHF EURO

Denmark again outmuscle Spain to clinch bronze at the M18 EHF EURO

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
09 August 2026, 18:43

For the second time in less than one week Denmark beat Spain to win bronze at the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 after a strong final 15 minutes. The Danes won 28:25 after they found the solutions in attack and their two goalkeepers enjoyed a stellar match. Spain thus finish the tournament in fourth place having lost only to Denmark on two occasions, while the Danes successfully recovered after their semi-final defeat to Slovenia.

  • Denmark won their eighth bronze medal in the history of this competition, with four silvers and zero golds so far
  • Just like in the main round six days earlier (32:30), Denmark proved too strong for Spain in the end
  • With this loss, Spain remain with three bronze medals in this competition, having won it in 2021 and later the gold as well in 2022
  • After a disappointing attacking display against Slovenia which saw them score only 17 goals, the Danes responded much better and scored 18 already in the first half
  • Spain conceded only one goal in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but were unable to take the lead in the crucial moments and gain further momentum heading into the final stretch
  • Adrian Sola led Spain with six goals, but his most important shot in the final minute was saved by Hafstrøm-Krusentjerna; Hjalte Andreasen and Emil Bak scored 13 goals combined for Denmark
  • Kalle Møller made 10 saves (40 per cent efficiency), along with five coming from Hafstrøm-Krusentjerna (38 per cent), while Albert Quesada also saved 10 shots for Spain (33 per cent)

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

SPAIN VS DENMARK 25:28 (13:18)

Top scorers: Adrian Sola 6/12 (ESP), Hjalte Andreasen 7/8 (DEN)
Players of the match: Adrian Sola (ESP), Kalle Møller (DEN)

Denmark made an excellent start to the match in Belgrade, making the most of Spain’s high number of technical faults. Andreasen and Bak did a good job in attack, and Denmark took a 5:1 lead after just 10 minutes. Having recovered from their initial struggles, Spain began to find their rhythm and gradually reduced the deficit. Palomo led the way in attack, while Denmark started making more mistakes, allowing Spain to cut the gap to just one goal at 9:8 in the 18th minute. However, Medom and Knudsen then brought fresh energy to the Danish attack, leaving the Spanish defence without an answer. Denmark extended their lead to as many as six goals on several occasions, before going into half-time with an 18:13 advantage.

Led by Carballar and Sola, Spain needed just 12 minutes at the start of the second half to completely erase the deficit and level the score at 19:19. The following four minutes proved crucial. Denmark continued to struggle in attack, but their defence responded well and prevented Spain from taking the lead. Once they survived that critical period, the Danes scored four unanswered goals and, with another goal from Andreasen in the 49th minute, opened up a 23:19 lead. Spain fought admirably to close the gap to 27:25, but a crucial defensive stop by Hafstrøm-Krusentjerna in the final minute sealed Denmark’s victory and brought this truly outstanding bronze medal clash to a close.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 48
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 55
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 31
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 47
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 51
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 63
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 65
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 43
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 42
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 44
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9.8.2026. Dragana Stjepanovic 61
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 120
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 134
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 131
Dragana Stjepanovic
Spain Vs Denmark 9 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 125
Dragana Stjepanovic

Main image @ Dragana Stjepanovic

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 61 (1)
Previous Article Slovenia storm into M18 EHF EURO final with commanding win over Denmark
GER Vs DEN 9 8 2026 Maja Nastic 6
Next Article Germany save the best for last to win M18 EHF EURO gold

Latest news

More News