Denmark beat Sweden to seal EHF EURO Cup trophy
Denmark left the best to last, causing Sweden their first loss in the EHF EURO Cup 2024. In front of thousands of fans in the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, the hosts took the title with a superb 37:31 win, overturning their 32:34 loss in round 2 of the tournament.
EHF EURO CUP 2024
Denmark vs Sweden 37:31 (23:17)
The only way for Denmark to seal the EHF EURO Cup 2024 trophy was by winning by three goals or more against the previously undefeated Sweden, and their start to the game was nothing short of outstanding. As backs Rasmus Lauge and Simon Pytlick scored five goals each, Denmark jumped to a superb 23:17 lead at the break, boasting a 79 per cent attack efficiency in the first 30 minutes.
Sweden came back out and produced a 5:2 start to the second half, backed by an excellent Jonathan Carlsbogaard, who was recently named the Swedish player of the year in 2022. However they were unable to contain an outstanding trio in Lauge, Pytlick and Mathias Gidsel. The three combined for 19 goals and Gidsel was simply unstoppable in the last 15 minutes, scoring five times to lift his side from a tough spot to a clear win, 37:31.
Key statistic: After Spain (2020) and Hungary (2022) sealed the trophy in the past two editions, with five wins and one loss, Denmark followed in their footsteps, which means that no team has ever won the trophy with a clean sweep of their opponents.
It was a fast-paced match. I didn't expect it to be so fast considering the players are well used at this stage of the season. But it was two talented teams who challenged each other today. So, I'm glad we're the ones who came out of it victorious.
We are not satisfied with the first half. Our defence wasn’t good, but we came out in the second half and played very well both in defence and attack, so we are more happy with the second half. But Denmark was the better team today.