Denmark beat Sweden to seal EHF EURO Cup trophy

EHF EURO CUP 2024

Denmark vs Sweden 37:31 (23:17)

The only way for Denmark to seal the EHF EURO Cup 2024 trophy was by winning by three goals or more against the previously undefeated Sweden, and their start to the game was nothing short of outstanding. As backs Rasmus Lauge and Simon Pytlick scored five goals each, Denmark jumped to a superb 23:17 lead at the break, boasting a 79 per cent attack efficiency in the first 30 minutes.

Sweden came back out and produced a 5:2 start to the second half, backed by an excellent Jonathan Carlsbogaard, who was recently named the Swedish player of the year in 2022. However they were unable to contain an outstanding trio in Lauge, Pytlick and Mathias Gidsel. The three combined for 19 goals and Gidsel was simply unstoppable in the last 15 minutes, scoring five times to lift his side from a tough spot to a clear win, 37:31.

Key statistic: After Spain (2020) and Hungary (2022) sealed the trophy in the past two editions, with five wins and one loss, Denmark followed in their footsteps, which means that no team has ever won the trophy with a clean sweep of their opponents.