Denmark deal Germany second loss in four days

EHF EURO CUP 2024

Germany vs Denmark 21:28 (10:14)

Despite missing several key players for the doubleheader against Germany, Denmark proved to have incredible depth, as coach Nikolaj Jacobsen used several young stalwarts to win two games out of two against Germany in four days.

Although Niklas Landin and Mikkel Hansen were not in the roster this time, Denmark doubled up on their 30:23 victory against Germany last week, taking a 28:21 win in the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg. While goalkeeper Andreas Wolff was nothing short of superb, saving 15 shots for a 36 per cent saving efficiency, Germany’s attack was underwhelming, with a meagre 32 per cent efficiency. Therefore, Denmark are still in the hunt for winning the EHF EURO Cup, with their last two games, against Sweden and Spain, being crucial.

Key statistic: The turning point of the game was a 5:0 unanswered run for Denmark, fueled by a period of 11 minutes and 38 seconds with a goal scored for Germany.