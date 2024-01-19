Denmark end Sweden’s winning run in nail-biter
Denmark emerged the victors of the contest between the two major title holders – Denmark the world champions and Sweden the European champions – in group II at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, wrapping up the second day of main round games in Hamburg.
It was an almost entirely level game with Denmark making the difference in the later stages of the first half and surviving a comeback from Sweden to finish with a 28:27 win.
The game had it all. We knew even before it would be a key game against one of the best teams in the world and we knew it will be narrow until the end. Luckily, it was the Danish side that had a small margin win at the end. I am extremely proud and happy about this win. This was fighting for coming one step into the semi-final.
It was a very cool game to play. The atmosphere was amazing, but unfortunately, there were many Danish fans and we felt like we were playing in Denmark. I am proud of my team. I think we played like we wanted to and we planned, but in these big matches it's usually small things that decide.