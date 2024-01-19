EURO24M

Denmark end Sweden’s winning run in nail-biter

19 January 2024, 22:20

Denmark emerged the victors of the contest between the two major title holders – Denmark the world champions and Sweden the European champions – in group II at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, wrapping up the second day of main round games in Hamburg.

It was an almost entirely level game with Denmark making the difference in the later stages of the first half and surviving a comeback from Sweden to finish with a 28:27 win.

Denmark are now the only team at the EHF EURO 2024 to have won all their games. France are unbeaten, but had a draw in the preliminary round, while Sweden had a perfect winning record until the game on Friday night.

GROUP II

Denmark vs Sweden 28:27 (17:15)

  • Denmark were led by 10 goals from Mathias Gidsel, who received the Grundfos Player of the Match award, as they earned their fifth win in as many games at the EHF EURO 2024
  • the two major title holders served up a superb offensive display that started off with a bang, with three goals scored inside the first minute and the strikes continuing thick and fast
  • following a level opening, the turning point of the game was the entry of Emil Nielsen, who came into Denmark’s goal to replace Niklas Landin after the latter recorded no saves, and notched up a tally of eight saves at a rate of 34.8 per cent
  • Nielsen’s saves paved the way for Denmark to create a steady lead, with a run of four unanswered goals from the 20th to the 27th minute making the difference for the reigning world champions
  • with Denmark scoreless for five minutes in the last 10, Sweden fought back for an intense finish that saw the final attempt on goal, from Oscar Bergendahl, not allowed due to landing in the goal area
  • with this match, Niklas Landin and Hans Lindberg became the most-capped Denmark players at the Men’s EHF EURO, as both moved past Michael Knudsen to now count 54 after levelling with the line player in the main round opener. Lindberg also reached a milestone 150 goals at the EHF EURO overall with his third goal in the game

The game had it all. We knew even before it would be a key game against one of the best teams in the world and we knew it will be narrow until the end. Luckily, it was the Danish side that had a small margin win at the end. I am extremely proud and happy about this win. This was fighting for coming one step into the semi-final.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark

All-time top scorer ranking: Hansen closing in on Nikola Karabatic

On Thursday night in Cologne, France back Nikola Karabatic passed Icelander Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson on top of the all-time top scorer ranking at the Men’s EHF EURO, with a total of 289 goals in Karabatic’s career at the event.

On Friday night, Denmark back Mikkel Hansen made his own steps up the ranking, where he sits in third position with 281.

The three legends for their respective national teams – all of whom have won medals at the EHF EURO – also played one season all together in the EHF Champions League with French team Paris Saint-Germain. PSG reached the EHF FINAL4, also in Cologne, in that season in 2019/20 season, finishing third.

Considering Hansen is scoring at a higher rate than Karabatic in this EURO, with 20 goals to Karabatic’s tally of 10, the chance for the Dane to pass the Frenchman seems high.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

It was a very cool game to play. The atmosphere was amazing, but unfortunately, there were many Danish fans and we felt like we were playing in Denmark. I am proud of my team. I think we played like we wanted to and we planned, but in these big matches it's usually small things that decide.
Hampus Wanne
Left wing, Sweden
EURO24M Norway Vs Netherlands MAL6325 AM
