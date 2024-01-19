Denmark end Sweden’s winning run in nail-biter

All-time top scorer ranking: Hansen closing in on Nikola Karabatic

On Thursday night in Cologne, France back Nikola Karabatic passed Icelander Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson on top of the all-time top scorer ranking at the Men’s EHF EURO, with a total of 289 goals in Karabatic’s career at the event.

On Friday night, Denmark back Mikkel Hansen made his own steps up the ranking, where he sits in third position with 281.

The three legends for their respective national teams – all of whom have won medals at the EHF EURO – also played one season all together in the EHF Champions League with French team Paris Saint-Germain. PSG reached the EHF FINAL4, also in Cologne, in that season in 2019/20 season, finishing third.

Considering Hansen is scoring at a higher rate than Karabatic in this EURO, with 20 goals to Karabatic’s tally of 10, the chance for the Dane to pass the Frenchman seems high.

Photos © Kolektiff Images