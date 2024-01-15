EURO24M

Denmark hit top form against Portugal to win group F

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
15 January 2024, 22:10

Denmark played their best match by far in the preliminary round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on Monday, defeating Portugal 37:27 at the sold-out Olympiahalle in Munich in the direct duel for the first place in group F. Both teams were already guaranteed a spot in the main round.

The result means that Denmark will start the main round with two points and Portugal with zero when group II throws off in Hamburg on Wednesday.

After wins over Czechia and Greece in two matches where Denmark only showed flashes of their quality, the world champions put in a convincing performance for large parts of the Portugal game.

Helped by a strong defence, Niklas Landin finished the match on 16 saves, a crucial factor in preventing Portugal from staying in touch with Denmark in the second half.

GROUP F

Denmark vs Portugal 37:27 (17:15)

  • Denmark opened razor-sharp and build a lead of four goals (7:3) in less than eight minutes in a free-flowing opening phase that saw the world champions showed their class
  • playing in his 50th career EHF EURO match, Denmark star Mikkel Hansen scored five times, all in the first half
  • Portugal did well to hang in and slowly gained some grip on the match as they reduced their deficit to just two goals, which was also the difference at the break
  • Martim Costa scored Portugal’s 1,000th goal in EHF EURO history when he netted to reduce his team’s deficit to 15:12 after 23 minutes; in total Costa scored nine goals
  • Denmark’s Mathias Gidsel scored 11 times, including a series of four straight goals in the second half, and the top scorer of the game was named Grundfos Player of the Match
  • Denmark improved to 6-0 in matches against Portugal; Monday’s win was their first since triumphing 34:28 the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on their way to winning silver

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL5425 AM Quote
Portugal are an amazing team and obviously we also had a period in the first half where we started missing too many chances. But for us was the most important thing this ball flow. We don’t get so many free throws today, so many tackles, we managed to get the ball flowing. And then we know we are really hard to stop.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark

Evergreen Hans Lindberg sets Danish record

He played when Denmark won their first European title in 2008. He played when Denmark won their second EHF EURO trophy in 2012. And he is still playing in 2024. Right wing Hans Lindberg, age 42, appeared in his 53rd career EHF EURO game Monday, matching the record for the Danish national team.

Previously, only Michael Knudsen wore the Danish jersey that many times at EHF EURO final tournaments between 2000 and 2014. Bound to set a new milestone for Denmark in the main round, Lindberg presented himself with three goals against Portugal, all from the penalty line.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL6083 AM Quote
The first half we play really good, we were losing by only two and we were doing an amazing job. But in the second part, Denmark were better in defence and in running. It’s a normal result for the second half. I think we have to stick with the first half and bring that to the main round and I think we can do really good things there.
Martim Costa
Centre back, Portugal
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL5806 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL5425 AM
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL5824 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL5855 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal NT12809 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal NT12955 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal NT36903 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal NT37015 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal NT37041 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal NT37524 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Poland Vs Faroe Islands UH18059 UH
Previous Article Poland crush Faroese dreams
EURO24M ER22243 JE
Next Article Slovenia shock Norway to take maximum points to main round

Latest news

More News