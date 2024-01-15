Denmark hit top form against Portugal to win group F
Denmark played their best match by far in the preliminary round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on Monday, defeating Portugal 37:27 at the sold-out Olympiahalle in Munich in the direct duel for the first place in group F. Both teams were already guaranteed a spot in the main round.
Portugal are an amazing team and obviously we also had a period in the first half where we started missing too many chances. But for us was the most important thing this ball flow. We don’t get so many free throws today, so many tackles, we managed to get the ball flowing. And then we know we are really hard to stop.
The first half we play really good, we were losing by only two and we were doing an amazing job. But in the second part, Denmark were better in defence and in running. It’s a normal result for the second half. I think we have to stick with the first half and bring that to the main round and I think we can do really good things there.