Denmark hit top form against Portugal to win group F

The result means that Denmark will start the main round with two points and Portugal with zero when group II throws off in Hamburg on Wednesday.

After wins over Czechia and Greece in two matches where Denmark only showed flashes of their quality, the world champions put in a convincing performance for large parts of the Portugal game.

Helped by a strong defence, Niklas Landin finished the match on 16 saves, a crucial factor in preventing Portugal from staying in touch with Denmark in the second half.

GROUP F

Denmark vs Portugal 37:27 (17:15)