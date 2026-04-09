Denmark remain perfect

Denmark remain perfect

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
09 April 2026, 20:25

Five matches, five victories - Denmark maintained their perfect record in their first-ever EHF EURO Cup appearance. The EHF EURO 2024 silver medallists, already confirmed as group winners, claimed a clear 30:20 victory in Czechia to conclude the penultimate round of the competition. Despite the defeat, third-placed Czechia still have a slim chance of reaching the final tournament, but they will need an away win by at least 12 goals in Hungary on Saturday.

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GROUP 2

Czechia vs Denmark 20:30 (7:17)

Top scorers: Eliška Desortová (Czechia) 10/16; Emma Friis 6/6, Julie Scaglione 6/8 (both Denmark)

After their 41:25 home win in the reverse fixture, Denmark were once again the favourites on Thursday in Prague - and they showed it from the very start. Their defence, backed by goalkeeper Anna Kristensen, was outstanding, turning turnovers into a series of fast-break goals. By the 23rd minute, the gap had already reached double digits at 13:3 following an 8:0 run, as the hosts went scoreless for almost 15 minutes.

Denmark maintained that advantage until half-time, while Czechia needed 35 minutes to score their 10th goal. After the break, the lead of the EHF EURO 2024 silver medallists remained consistently between nine and 12 goals, with the result long decided. Eliška Desortová scored exactly half of Czechia’s goals.

With a maximum of 10 points, Denmark will play their final match on Sunday against bottom side Türkiye. Czechia remain third with four points, two behind second-placed Hungary. After their 20:31 home defeat in the reverse fixture, they must win in Érd by at least 12 goals to qualify for the final tournament in September.

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Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 20.41.09
I’m happy to have had the opportunity to play against such a strong opponent as Denmark today. Now we know what we want and what we need to work on so that one day we can reach their level. The second half was definitely better, but it’s difficult to make up such a big deficit when we didn’t perform well in the first half.
Veronika Holečková
Left back, Czechia
Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 20.40.15
We’re very happy with the result, but we know we can do better. The first half was quite good, but the second was not as strong. In the first half, we supported each other more, while in the second it was more individual play. Now we know what we need to focus on to improve next time.
Julie Mathiesen Scaglione
Left back, Denmark
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HANA VRBKOVA
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HANA VRBKOVA
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HANA VRBKOVA
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HANA VRBKOVA
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