Denmark seal place in W19 EHF EURO final after thriller

SEMI-FINAL

Portugal vs Denmark 35:38 a.e.t. (19:16; 31:31)

with nine goals from right back Luciana Rebelo in the first 18 minutes, Portugal jumped to a 14:9 lead

runs of 4:0 in the first half and 6:1 in the second half helped Denmark bounce back, but the two sides finished tied after 60 minutes, 31:31, in a true thriller

Denmark’s goalkeeper, Signe Rasmussen, helped her side stop the rut with an exciting performance in the second half and in extra time, finishing the game with 12 saves for a 32.7 per cent saving efficiency

Rebelo ended the game with 14 goals, taking her tally in the competition to 55, but the overall top scorer is still Danish left back Julie Scaglione, who scored nine goals to improve her total to 57

Denmark, the most decorated team in the history of the competition, are back to the W19 EHF EURO final for the first time since 2015, having won four of the five previous finals played

BRILLIANT PERFORMANCE 💎 Denmark proves they have nerves of steel 🦾 and qualify for the final on Sunday.



🟢 POR 35:38 DEN 🔴#followthefuture | @dhf_haandbold pic.twitter.com/5F9N3aM1mj — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) July 14, 2023

Superb Denmark earn tough win

Down five goals in the first half, Denmark needed a strong comeback to deliver a win against Portugal and make it to the W19 EHF EURO 2023 final and this is exactly what the Scandinavian team did, facing a true dark horse, a team who shocked their opponents with their will and grit.

Denmark’s superior experience was there on display in the crucial moments of the game, when they got meaningful contributions not only from their star Julie Scaglione, but also from Boline Laursen and Mathilde Vestergaard, who combined for 14 goals in the match.

Boasting more depth, excellent goalkeepers in crunch time and a sturdy defence in the second half, Denmark secured a 38:35 win and will have the chance to win their fifth title in 14 tournaments, confirming their status as one of the top sides in the younger age categories.

Photos © Marius Ionescu / Romanian Handball Federation