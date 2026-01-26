After Spain’s victory against France earlier in round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, the winner of the match between Germany and Denmark would be guaranteed a semi-final place.

The goalkeeping surprise in the German camp turned out to be an effective one, as David Späth played level with Emil Nielsen in the first half. The Danish offence found itself to struggle against the German defence and, at the break, everything was still open.

It was not until the last 20 minutes that Denmark really took the upper hand in the game. With Emil Nielsen being Emil Nielsen, the Danish defence gained control and ultimately the victory — taking the first semi-final ticket in the process.