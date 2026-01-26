Denmark secure semi-finals after high-octane clash with Germany

Denmark secure semi-finals after high-octane clash with Germany

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
26 January 2026, 22:15

After Spain’s victory against France earlier in round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, the winner of the match between Germany and Denmark would be guaranteed a semi-final place.

The goalkeeping surprise in the German camp turned out to be an effective one, as David Späth played level with Emil Nielsen in the first half. The Danish offence found itself to struggle against the German defence and, at the break, everything was still open.

It was not until the last 20 minutes that Denmark really took the upper hand in the game. With Emil Nielsen being Emil Nielsen, the Danish defence gained control and ultimately the victory — taking the first semi-final ticket in the process.

GROUP I

Germany vs Denmark 26:31 (12:13)

H2H: 9-2-12
Top scorers: Renārs Uščins 6/13 (GER); Mathias Gidsel 8/12, Simon Pytlick 8/14 (DEN)
Goalkeepers: David Späth 9/34, Andreas Wolff 3/9 (GER); Emil Nielsen 14/40, Kevin Møller 1/1 (DEN)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Emil Nielsen (DEN)

  • Germany coach Alfred Gislason pulled off a surprise move by keeping goalkeeper Andreas Wolff on the bench at throw-off and starting with David Späth between the posts
  • Emil Nielsen, the Danish goalkeeper, stole the show in the first half, making five saves in the first 20 minutes as Denmark took an early three-goal advantage
  • that did not put Germany off, and with Renārs Uščins scoring four in the first half, they reduced the gap between the two teams to one goal at the break
  • despite not scoring for nine minutes between the end of the first half and start of the second, Denmark held tight, eventually finding their rhythm to score a 4:1 series for a four-goal lead 18 minutes before the final whistle
  • with Nielsen delivering another blinder, Denmark powered through the last 20 minutes, taking a maximum advantage of seven goals, as Mathias Gidsel and Simon Pytlick both scored eight
  • thanks to this win, Denmark booked their ticket for the final weekend, while Germany will need at least a point from their last round clash against France

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Emil Nielsen, Germany’s dream-killer

Every expert is starting to wonder how anyone will be able to beat Denmark when Emil Nielsen is playing at such a high-level. Tonight the Danish goalkeeper might have struggled more than usual in the first half, but his second half was tremendous. Not only did he make saves, but important ones as well.

For a long time, Denmark did not manage to increase their advantage on the scoreboard, mainly because David Späth delivered a nice performance between the German posts. But once Emil decided it was time to put the nail in the coffin, every German player broke his teeth on the Nielsen wall.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM202793 EM
We did quite well for the majority of the game, especially our running back to defence was amazing. Our biggest goal was to avoid them scoring easy goals and fast breaks. In the second half, we made some bad decisions when we were two men down. Our shooting was not as good and, suddenly, they managed to score three or four goals in a row. And then we broke a little, and that’s quite sad. We fought for long, but not for long enough.
Rune Dahmke
Left wing, Germany
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark ER14421 JE
We’re always very motivated when we play against Germany. But shortly before the warm-up we talked about the fact that the results before our game were already a few small gifts for us. In a tournament like this you don’t get gifts very often, so we were happy to accept them.
Magnus Landin
Left wing, Denmark
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM200530 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM105603 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM106470 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM106572 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM106831 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark ER13536 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark ER13702 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark ER13367 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark ER13555 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark UH29354 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark UH20726 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark UH20026 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Spain Vs France EM205259 EM
Previous Article Spanish win piles pressure on France

Latest news

More News