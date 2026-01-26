Denmark secure semi-finals after high-octane clash with Germany
After Spain’s victory against France earlier in round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, the winner of the match between Germany and Denmark would be guaranteed a semi-final place.
The goalkeeping surprise in the German camp turned out to be an effective one, as David Späth played level with Emil Nielsen in the first half. The Danish offence found itself to struggle against the German defence and, at the break, everything was still open.
It was not until the last 20 minutes that Denmark really took the upper hand in the game. With Emil Nielsen being Emil Nielsen, the Danish defence gained control and ultimately the victory — taking the first semi-final ticket in the process.
We did quite well for the majority of the game, especially our running back to defence was amazing. Our biggest goal was to avoid them scoring easy goals and fast breaks. In the second half, we made some bad decisions when we were two men down. Our shooting was not as good and, suddenly, they managed to score three or four goals in a row. And then we broke a little, and that’s quite sad. We fought for long, but not for long enough.
We’re always very motivated when we play against Germany. But shortly before the warm-up we talked about the fact that the results before our game were already a few small gifts for us. In a tournament like this you don’t get gifts very often, so we were happy to accept them.