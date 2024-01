Denmark’s 29:23 win against Norway in the last game on Sunday night took the reigning world champions to eight points on the table, while Sweden had won earlier and own the head-to-head record against the other teams that can equal their six points.

For both Denmark and Sweden it is the third time in four editions of the EHF EURO that they will play the medal round, with Sweden the defending title holders and Denmark the bronze medallists from 2022.

The victory for Denmark was clear long before the buzzer. It was Denmark’s 13th win over Norway in a total of 15 mutual clashes, with Norway’s last and only victory coming in 2008 on the home court.

GROUP II

Norway vs Denmark 23:29 (11:18)