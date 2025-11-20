Denmark's latest project in focus at next EHF Webinar

Denmark's latest project in focus at next EHF Webinar

20 November 2025, 13:30

Attendees at the next EHF webinar on Tuesday 9 December (20:00 CET) will gain valuable insight into how to open up the conversation on the menstrual cycle, with a focus on the work being carried out by the Danish Handball Association (DHA).

The Danish Handball Association (DHA) has entered into a collaboration with RedLocker, an organisation that makes dispensers with free menstrual products, with the goal of making those products freely available in all playing halls throughout the country, but also to get coaches talking about the impact of menstruation on athletes.

At the webinar, DHA project lead Camilla Bevensee and RedLocker co-founder and COO Clara Lidman will share insights from the seminars they have been carrying out with coaches, discussing how to have safe, open conversations with athletes about managing the menstrual cycle. 

They will share best practice and help widen the discussion about this crucial topic, which can impact many female players.

Click here to register for free for the webinar on Tuesday 9 December, 20:00 CET.

