“Details and mental strength” key for Michalovce ahead of European Cup final
A women’s team from Slovakia has never won an EHF European cup competition before. In the upcoming two weeks, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce aim to end this series in their 22nd European season — boosted by the fact that they just became national champions again by winning the crucial encounter against Sala, 30:21, on Sunday night.
Michalovce will face Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes in the two-legged finals of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26, on 17 and 24 May.
We believe that our past experience, better preparation, and stronger mental resilience can be the difference that helps us succeed this time. We go into the final with respect, but also with healthy confidence and a clear goal to win.