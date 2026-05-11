“Details and mental strength” key for Michalovce ahead of European Cup final

“Details and mental strength” key for Michalovce ahead of European Cup final

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
11 May 2026, 12:00

A women’s team from Slovakia has never won an EHF European cup competition before. In the upcoming two weeks, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce aim to end this series in their 22nd European season — boosted by the fact that they just became national champions again by winning the crucial encounter against Sala, 30:21, on Sunday night.

Michalovce will face Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes in the two-legged finals of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26, on 17 and 24 May.

Two years ago, the Slovak record champions were finalists of the EHF European Cup Women and locked horns with a different Spanish team, ATTICGO Bm Elche, but lost both clashes. 

Learning from the past

One of the key players then and now has been goalkeeper Iryna Yablonska, who saved 51 per cent of all shots in the second leg of the semi-finals against Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK. Michalovce turned a 29:34 away defeat into a 25:19 win on home ground — the exact result they needed.

“The road to this final was demanding and tested the character of the team. The girls showed unity, fighting spirit, and the ability to handle pressure, which is exactly what you need in a final. Even though we face a different Spanish opponent compared to 2024, we know their style will be similarly challenging — fast, technical, and disciplined,” says Yablonska, who joined Michalovce in 2018. 

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She is one of the players with valuable experience, playing four consecutive semi-finals in the EHF European Cup Women. Born in Ukraine, she took Slovak citizenship and played her first major tournament for Slovakia at the EHF EURO 2024. Now, she is preparing for a special event ahead, with the country co-hosting the Women's EHF EURO 2026, and set to face Sweden, Germany and Serbia in Bratislava in December.

Before that, Michalovce hope to boost the interest for Slovak women’s handball by winning the trophy: “We are very grateful to be in the final again after two years. The previous experience taught us that details decide everything — concentration throughout the whole match, discipline in defence, and efficiency in attack. Back then, we may have paid for small mistakes in key moments, but that pushed us forward,” says Yablonska, who names those aspects as crucial to winning their first international title."

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We believe that our past experience, better preparation, and stronger mental resilience can be the difference that helps us succeed this time. We go into the final with respect, but also with healthy confidence and a clear goal to win.
Iryna Yablonska
Goalkeeper, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce

Personally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper is surprised that it is already her eighth season with the same club: “When I first came to Michalovce, I honestly didn’t think I would stay this long. Iuventa is a very professional club — we have all the conditions needed to develop our handball skills, as well as excellent medical care.

“The club plays in a strong league where we face tough opponents, and we regularly participate in European competitions. We’ve had many successful seasons, so there was no reason to change anything. I believe my performances earned the club’s trust, which is why our cooperation has lasted so long. I also like that Michalovce is a smaller, quieter city, which suits me well.”

"I have complete trust in the team"

On Sunday 17 May, at 16:00 CEST, Michalovce have the first final at home — and they know that playing in the Chemkostav Arena is a true advantage — since the 22:28 loss in the 2024 final against Elche, they have won the following nine home matches in the EHF European Cup, and before that, they were unbeaten on home turf since 2021.

Martina Popovcová is part of the squad since the 2020/21 season and now the left wing is one of the leaders at Michalovce. In the 2025/26 season, she is the top scorer of her side in the EHF European Cup with 38 goals netted in eight matches. 

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Popovcová’s anticipation for the two finals is huge: “Honestly, we realise it’s something exceptional, but we don’t want to create unnecessary pressure. We’re focusing on our performance and on the things we can control. I think that if we play our game — strong defence, fast transitions, and stay united as a team — we have a great chance. A final is always about details and mental strength, so staying calm and believing in ourselves will be crucial. Personally, I have complete trust in this team.”

For Popovcová, the two finals will be something special, as she says farewell to Michalovce, joining the Polish club MKS Gniezno in the upcoming season.

“Looking back, Michalovce was a huge chapter in my life, both personally and as a player. I came here with the goal of improving, and I think I achieved that, mainly thanks to the people around me.”

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And Popovcová recognised that the team is the star at IUVENTA: “The strongest impression will definitely be the collective. We have a great group that sticks together even in difficult moments, and that has made us strong. I experienced many emotions here — beautiful victories, but also matches that taught us a lot.

“I’m grateful to the club for the opportunity and trust I received, and to the fans for their support in every game. I’m leaving with great respect and a lot of experience that I want to use in the next stage of my career,” admitted Popovcová.

Keeping eyes on the prize

Like Yablonska and Popovcová, Patrícia Wollingerová was on court two years ago in the club’s very first international final — and has been part of the club since 2008. The former centre back is now assistant to Maroš Vikartovský, who has been head coach since the summer of 2025.

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For the 35-year-old former Slovak national team player, the two finals — 2024 and 2026 — are hard to compare: “From my point of view, the teams are different. When I was playing, my emotions were completely different because I had to give a lot of physical and mental effort. Now it’s all on the girls.

"I don’t think the current squad is stronger — I think the draw was more favourable this year compared to previous seasons. That doesn’t mean the opponents were weak, but they were definitely more playable than the teams we faced two years ago or last year.”

Wollingerová believes her team is well prepared for Atlético Guardes: “We expect fast and dynamic handball from the Spanish team. We know where their weaknesses are and where their strengths lie, so we will need to stay fully concentrated for all 120 minutes.”

Regardless of the outcome of the finals, there will be a new name on the winners’ list, as the Spanish opponents have never won the trophy and — like Michalovce — have the experience of one final: in 2023, when they were beaten by Antalya Konyaalti BSK.

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Photos © Marek Findrik @marekf-foto

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