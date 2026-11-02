Didier Dinart: “What matters most of all is the players’ commitment”

Didier Dinart: “What matters most of all is the players’ commitment”

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
02 November 2026, 15:00

Didier Dinart is one of the defining figures in French handball. As an uncompromising defensive specialist, he won titles at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, and in the EHF Champions League. As a coach, too, he led France to the very top of the world rankings.

Now, a new challenge awaits the 49-year-old: as Luxembourg’s new men’s national coach, his remit is not only to develop the national team, but also to raise the standard of men’s handball in the Grand Duchy to a higher level in the long term. Dinart and Luxembourg now prepare for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, with their first match to be played on Wednesday 4 November.

Dinart won the Champions League with Montpellier in 2003 before joining Ciudad Real. At the top Spanish club, he shaped a team that dominated European club handball for years. He went on to win three further Champions League titles (2006, 2008 and 2009). Following his spell at Atlético Madrid, he ended his playing career in 2013 with Paris Saint-Germain. In the same year, the EHF awarded him as the best defender of the first 20 years of the EHF Champions League.

Dinart also became a legend whilst representing his country. With France, he won the World Championship in 2001, 2009 and 2011, the EHF EURO in 2006 and 2010, and gold at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. With a total of 379 international caps, he was one of the key figures in France’s golden era, which earned the team the nickname ‘Les Experts’.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

09 EHFCLIMG 7471
EHF archives
Dinart 08 Pillaud
EHF archives
EURO2018 Cro Fra Photo Uros Hocevar063
EHF archives
IMG 5999
EHF archives
Dinart Didier 02 Pillaud
EHF archives

After retiring as a player, Dinart remained involved in French handball. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as assistant coach of the national team whilst also gaining experience in youth development. Following the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he took over as head coach of the French national team, succeeding Claude Onesta — and went on to win the title at his very first World Championship in France in 2017. After winning bronze twice — at the EHF EURO 2018 and the 2019 World Championship — he and France sensationally failed to qualify for the main round of the EHF EURO 2020, after which he was forced to step down.

In 2021, Dinart took over the Saudi Arabian national team and led them to a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in 2022. In October 2024, he became the new head coach of the Montenegro national team, with whom he competed at the EHF EURO 2026. After the team failed to qualify for the 2027 World Championship, they parted ways — and now his next challenge awaits in Luxembourg, which starts with the EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers this week in North Macedonia and at home against Sweden. In this interview with eurohandball.com, Dinart outlines his goals and his responsibilities, which extend far beyond the men’s team.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20200114 AH 9028

eurohandball.com: What was the reason for you to become head coach of the Luxembourg national handball team?

Didier Dinart: It was the whole project and my discussions with the federation that motivated me to come to Luxembourg. My role is not limited to that of head coach of the men’s national team. I am also Director of Development and Elite Sport. This enables me to keep an eye on the bigger picture and help shape the overall sporting development. The aim is to build on what has been achieved, contribute my experience and further develop Luxembourg handball. The opportunity to commit to such a project in the long term is what prompted me to come here.

eurohandball.com: Is the proximity to France an advantage for you from a practical point of view?

Didier Dinart: Yes, of course this is an advantage. Beyond this practical aspect, however, it was important to me to settle in Luxembourg with my family. We are now based here. This allows me to have a greater local presence, react more quickly and maintain closer contact with the various stakeholders in Luxembourg handball. This is essential for my role as Director of Development and Elite Sport. On a personal level, we also want to discover Luxembourg’s culture, get to know the country better and familiarise ourselves with its way of life.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland FLP 3191 FV

eurohandball.com: In terms of development, what are your plans for the coming years?

Didier Dinart: My aim is to work with the coaching staff, as well as the national coaches, to ensure a consistent training programme for players from the U13s right through to the senior national teams. Together with the association’s technical committee, we will work towards a standardised structure. This includes supporting young players, transitions between age groups and a playing philosophy that guides them throughout their development. We also aim to strengthen our collaboration with the National Sports’ School, further develop coach education and introduce tools to better identify and nurture young talent. The clubs will, of course, play a central role in this, as this is where the players train and continue to develop on a daily basis. The aim is to complement one another and to pursue a shared vision of development. In the long term, I would like to build a solid training structure that produces players who will gradually strengthen our national teams.

eurohandball.com: You have coached major stars in the French national team. How different is it now for you, working in Luxembourg with players who have very different backgrounds?

Didier Dinart: I was fortunate enough to experience top-level sport first as a player and later as a coach. Along the way, I have worked with players of very different profiles and gained valuable experience both on and off the pitch. For me, every team has its own strengths, its own character and its own ambitions. What matters most of all is the players’ commitment, their attitude and their determination to improve. One thing has always been particularly important to me in every country where I’ve worked: the pride of representing one’s country. Wearing the national shirt is an honour, but also a responsibility. Today we are representing Luxembourg, and it is precisely this attitude that I want to instil in the players. My role is to support them, to put my experience at the service of the team and to help them realise their full potential. Regardless of the environment in which I work, my passion for handball and my high standards remain unchanged.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 2990

eurohandball.com: How well do you know Luxembourgish handball by now?

Didier Dinart: I know it quite well, even though there is still a great deal for me to discover. Since my arrival, I’ve been spending a lot of time in the halls. I watch matches, observe the players and take the time to talk to club officials and coaches. These meetings also help me to better understand the work carried out within the clubs. People there are deeply committed and invest a great deal of time in bringing handball to life in Luxembourg. For me, it is important to understand the structures and processes and to build a relationship of trust with the various stakeholders.

eurohandball.com: Your first matches are the EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers in North Macedonia and at home against Sweden. What are your expectations?

Didier Dinart: Above all, I want to see a team that gives its all, sticks together and shows character. We mustn’t forget that the players haven’t come together as a national team for a year. We’ve only just spent a week together and are still at the very beginning of our work. These two matches will show us where we stand and in which areas we need to improve. We know the quality of our opponents, but that mustn’t stop us from being ambitious. I want to see a team that fights for every ball, remains disciplined and plays as a unit for 60 minutes. What’s even more important, we’ll be playing in front of our home crowd again against Sweden. It’s important for the players to feel that support. I hope lots of fans will come along to cheer us on.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 2989 (1)
I want to see a team that fights for every ball, remains disciplined and plays as a unit for 60 minutes.
Didier Dinart
Head coach, Luxembourg

eurohandball.com: What differences do you notice between Luxembourg and your previous jobs in Saudi Arabia and Montenegro?

Didier Dinart: Every country has its own culture, and that is inevitably reflected in how handball is experienced and played. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Montenegro or now in Luxembourg: the approaches differ. There are also differences in the resources available, the infrastructure and the training structures. In some countries, such as France or Germany, there are professional leagues with players who can devote themselves entirely to their sport. Elsewhere, the circumstances are different, particularly for players who have to balance their sport with a job or their studies. For me, it is crucial to understand the environment in which I work and to adapt to it. That is how I have always approached things in every country where I have worked. I am also used to stepping outside my comfort zone. All these experiences enable me today to approach the Luxembourg project with a broader perspective, whilst at the same time respecting its identity and its handball culture.

eurohandball.com: You were the world’s best defence player of your generation. Will defence also be the key to success for Luxembourg?

Didier Dinart: It’s true that defence played an important role in my career and is part of my identity as a player. Today, however, I’m no longer on the court myself. My experience helps me, of course, but just because I was a defender doesn’t mean my teams have to be defence-oriented. Handball is a versatile sport. You have to defend, attack, transition quickly to attack and, above all, find the right balance that suits the players’ strengths. My role today is to pass on my experience, support the players and work with them to develop a playing identity that suits them.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 2988

eurohandball.com: Looking ahead a few years: what goals do you have for Luxembourgish handball?

Didier Dinart: We have ambitions, but we are also aware of just how much work lies ahead of us. We want to move forward step by step, setting ourselves short-, medium- and long-term goals along the way. In the short term, the main focus is on building a team and laying the foundations of our playing philosophy. The test matches scheduled for January 2027, when Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Belgium and Guinea will play in Luxembourg, will give us the opportunity to scout further players and prepare for the future.

In the medium term, we want to gain experience, develop further as a team and become more competitive at international level. In the long term, the Federation’s aim is to qualify for a major international tournament. This goal will serve as our guiding principle, and we will work resolutely towards it.

This sporting ambition is part of a broader Federation project that encompasses all age groups, the women’s and men’s teams, and the various handball disciplines. To achieve this, we must work together: with the federation, the technical committee, the clubs and everyone who is committed to handball in Luxembourg on a daily basis. We can also count on the support of the Ministry of Sport and the organisations that promote sport in Luxembourg. In this way, we can move forward together, one step at a time.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

A7203250

Photos © kolektiff images (main, first and second in text), Luxembourgish Handball Federation (third, fourth and fifth in text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Final Denmark Vs Germany MAL8214 AM
Previous Article Thursday Qualifiers action: 2026 runners-up Germany headline day two

Latest news

More News