Didier Dinart: “What matters most of all is the players’ commitment”
Didier Dinart is one of the defining figures in French handball. As an uncompromising defensive specialist, he won titles at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, and in the EHF Champions League. As a coach, too, he led France to the very top of the world rankings.
Now, a new challenge awaits the 49-year-old: as Luxembourg’s new men’s national coach, his remit is not only to develop the national team, but also to raise the standard of men’s handball in the Grand Duchy to a higher level in the long term. Dinart and Luxembourg now prepare for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, with their first match to be played on Wednesday 4 November.
I want to see a team that fights for every ball, remains disciplined and plays as a unit for 60 minutes.