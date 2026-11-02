eurohandball.com: In terms of development, what are your plans for the coming years?

Didier Dinart: My aim is to work with the coaching staff, as well as the national coaches, to ensure a consistent training programme for players from the U13s right through to the senior national teams. Together with the association’s technical committee, we will work towards a standardised structure. This includes supporting young players, transitions between age groups and a playing philosophy that guides them throughout their development. We also aim to strengthen our collaboration with the National Sports’ School, further develop coach education and introduce tools to better identify and nurture young talent. The clubs will, of course, play a central role in this, as this is where the players train and continue to develop on a daily basis. The aim is to complement one another and to pursue a shared vision of development. In the long term, I would like to build a solid training structure that produces players who will gradually strengthen our national teams.

eurohandball.com: You have coached major stars in the French national team. How different is it now for you, working in Luxembourg with players who have very different backgrounds?

Didier Dinart: I was fortunate enough to experience top-level sport first as a player and later as a coach. Along the way, I have worked with players of very different profiles and gained valuable experience both on and off the pitch. For me, every team has its own strengths, its own character and its own ambitions. What matters most of all is the players’ commitment, their attitude and their determination to improve. One thing has always been particularly important to me in every country where I’ve worked: the pride of representing one’s country. Wearing the national shirt is an honour, but also a responsibility. Today we are representing Luxembourg, and it is precisely this attitude that I want to instil in the players. My role is to support them, to put my experience at the service of the team and to help them realise their full potential. Regardless of the environment in which I work, my passion for handball and my high standards remain unchanged.