Different motivation, same goals for French line players

Luka Karabatic’s older brother, Nikola, will not play this weekend due to phlebitis, which has sidelined him since February. However, Nikola Karabatic has joined his PSG teammates on their trip to Cologne.

“It is an extra motivation to have him by our side. He has been away from the team for some time but now he is able to travel with us. His presence is really something positive as Nikola has a lot of experience,” Luka Karabatic explains.

The youngest of the Karabatic brothers has the possibility to help his brother become the first player ever to win four EHF Champions League titles with four different clubs. Nikola contributed 31 goals in the eight matches he has played this season.

“I am trying not to think about it right now. When we come to the EHF FINAL4, there are many things on our minds, so we try to focus on the main part, which is making it to the final for now,” says Luka Karabatic, a day before PSG will take on Barlinek Industria Kielce in the second semo-final on Saturday at 18:00 CEST.

says. “But of course, Nikola would deserve to win the trophy and if we qualify for the final, the chance of winning it for him will be another extra motivation.”