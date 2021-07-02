Digital engagement on the up for EHF Champions League in 2020/21

EHF Champions League digital platforms recorded increased levels of engagement throughout the 2020/21 season proving the handball community’s thirst for content of the top-flight has never been higher.

With almost 750,000 followers now connected to EHF Champions League channels, video content was watched 60 million times while the 11 million interactions that were recorded represented an increase of 54 per cent from the previous season.

Overall reach of EHF Champions League content was up 50 per cent on 2019/20 to over 400 million – 200 million of which came via content shared by clubs and stakeholders, further cementing the competition’s global appeal.

Handball fans’ interest in European handball’s premium competition was further underlined by the numbers watching the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne, which saw a 20 per cent market share in Denmark following Aalborg’s run the final of the competition in front of their TV screens.

While the EHF FINAL4 was watched by fans in 196 countries on EHFTV, the platform finished the season with more than 200,000 registered fans, who tuned in to watch live handball and highlights.

Top-flight handball spreads even further

The EHF’s overall goal of reaching and influencing younger handball was further cemented throughout the season.

EHF Champions League content was a massive hit on the Home of Handball TikTok channel, leading to a figure topping 14 million interactions and attracting over 100,000 followers and 2.2m million likes. The figures lead to a growth of 600 per cent and a 12.5 per cent engagement rate during the season.

The season also saw the birth of the EHF Champions League Weekly newsletter, which was particularly well-received by readers, with unique and click-to-open rates in line or above industry standards.

EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak said: “The 2020/21 season was a massive success on and off the court and we are of course delighted that the digital engagement levels and interest in our premium club competition is showing significant and exciting signs of growth.

“To see the enormous interest in the EHF Champions League continuing to reach new audience via new mediums gives us huge encouragement as we strive towards bringing top-class entertainment to more and more handball fans around the world.

“It goes without saying that we are looking forward to next season with the goal of building on this success in 2021/22.”