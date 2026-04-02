Dijon announced as EHF Finals Women 2026 host

Following the bidding process opened in February, and after a thorough evaluation of the clubs’ proposals by the EHF Executive Committee and the EHF Marketing Advisory Board, a decision has been made.

Confirmed by the EXEC, the European Handball Federation (EHF) and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing, have selected Dijon, the capital of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in France, as the host city for the EHF Finals Women 2026.

This marks the first time that Dijon will host the final tournament of the EHF European League Women — representing an exciting new chapter for handball in the region. The decision comes shortly after the conclusion of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals, which confirmed the line-up for the final tournament.

Four leading European teams will battle for the coveted trophy during the EHF Finals Women on 16/17 May. Reigning champions Thüringer HC, last year’s third-placed JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, debutants MOL Esztergom, and well-established Danish contenders Viborg HK will all be chasing European glory.

The climax to the sixth edition of the EHF European League Women promises a high-stakes showdown in JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball’s home arena, Palais des Sports de Dijon, where all games will be played. With a capacity of around 3,000 spectators, the multisport hall has hosted a wide range of sporting events.

The business end of the competition will benefit from extensive international media coverage, with around 25 official broadcasters expected to show the event across more than 50 territories. In addition, EHFTV will provide worldwide coverage of all matches.

The draw event to decide the semi-final pairings will take place on Tuesday 7 April, at 15:00 CEST, streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Further details regarding the tickets and match schedule will be available in due course after the completion of the draw.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “After Graz successfully hosted the EHF Finals Women for three years in a row, we are now going to France, a country with a long tradition and a high level of women’s club and national team handball. We are looking forward to further strengthening the cooperation with Dijon and are sure that the four teams participating in the final weekend, as well as their supporters and handball enthusiasts, will enjoy the city and its Palais des Sports, keeping the handball excitement high and raising the EHF European League pinnacle event to new heights.”

JDA Dijon Handball Deputy President Lucile Bongiovanni said: “JDA Bourgogne Dijon is proud to host the EHF Finals. This represent both a tremendous honour and a strong responsibility for the club. We are fully committed to making this EHF Finals a celebration of passion and European handball at its very best. Beyond the competition itself, our ambition is clear: to make this event shine far beyond the court, throughout France, and across Europe. We want Dijon to become a true stage for the values of sport, performance, hospitality and unity. We look forward to welcoming Europe to Dijon.”

Photo © kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh