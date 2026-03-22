Dijon's steady hands and experience prove crucial in Zagreb

With the last year's bronze medallists boasting more experience of playing high-profile matches over the past year or so, Clement Alcacer's squad made full use of Zagreb's 14 misses and eight technical errors in the first half. Top scorer Stine Lønborg Nørklit orchestrated Dijon's attack and also, Nina Dury and Maureen Gayet showed steady hands to score two goals each, as their team's focus was on a much higher level than their opponents.

Zagreb's second half attempts to try and get back into the match were in vain. Dijon stayed focused to extend their advantage and take a helpful 10-goal lead into the second leg of the quarter-finals next week in France.