Dijon's incredible comeback crucial for the EHF European League title
JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball won the EHF European League Women 2025/26 trophy after a historic comeback, etching their names into the history of the competition. The hosts made an incredible run in the second half, coming back from nine down to enter the final five minutes with a two-goal advantage, consequently denying Thüringer HC's attempt at back-to-back titles.
I said to my team that we can do it. I know they trust and I know they never give up. They made a lot of comebacks with these two years with me. I know what they are able and what are our values. I'm proud of my players, the club and fans, as it would not be the same if we wrestle not here in the Palais des Sports.
It was an amazing atmosphere. Before the finals, we said we're just happy to be back at the EHF Finals, but with a chance for the title, of course we are not happy. We were not able to keep the result and it's really painful at the moment. Maybe tomorrow we can be happy again, but right now it's not possible.