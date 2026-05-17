HISTORIC COMEBACK

Just when it looked like the final was slipping away, Dijon found a way back into the game. Trailing by nine goals and struggling to find answers against Thüringer’s defence for the first 30 minutes of the game, the hosts suddenly turned the flow in front of their fans.

With more aggression in defence and attack, Dijon started to build their incredible comeback in the second half. Minute by minute, they were closer to Thüringer, and each goal made the reigning champions more nervous as the atmosphere inside the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy came to a boil and pushed the French side forward.

The turning point came in the 53rd minute when Manuella Dos Reis saved a penalty and opened door for Dijon's first lead in the game — Holejova took it as she scored her fifth for 22:21, a goal that was the beginning of writing history. The Slovakian international, playing her first season with Dijon, stepped up and finished as the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 with 15 goals.