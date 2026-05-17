Dijon's incredible comeback crucial for the EHF European League title

Dijon's incredible comeback crucial for the EHF European League title

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
17 May 2026, 19:50

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball won the EHF European League Women 2025/26 trophy after a historic comeback, etching their names into the history of the competition. The hosts made an incredible run in the second half, coming back from nine down to enter the final five minutes with a two-goal advantage, consequently denying Thüringer HC's attempt at back-to-back titles.

FINAL

THÜRINGER HC (GER) VS JDA BOURGOGNE DIJON HANDBALL (FRA) 25:29 (15:6)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Johanna Reichert 8/13 (Thüringer HC); Nina Dury 9/10 (JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball)

  • THC had a blistering start, building on Dijon's turnovers and setting an early 4:1 lead
  • Dijon's struggles continued with new turnovers, but also due to Laura Kuske's saves — Dijon scored only two goals in 17 minutes, with a goalless stretch between minutes 6 and 17
  • THC widened the gap to nine when Natsuki Aizawa scored her first in the 10th minute and they kept it until half-time
  • Dijon's six goals marked the fewest goals at half-time for a team at an EHF Finals Women match, tying them with HSG Blomberg-Lippe
  • the hosts came into the second half with a new-found energy, and a scoring run paired with Manuella Dos Reis' saves narrowed the gap to 16:18
  • the run continued as the nerves started to kick in for THC — Nina Dury first scored to level (21:21) and Manuella Dos Reis' save in the 52nd minute turned the game around
  • with five minutes to go, Dijon were leading by two and bringing the whole arena to their feet
  • despite their efforts, Thüringer didn't find ways for their own comeback, although the EHF European League Women top scorer, Johanna Reichert, led with eight goals
  • Nina Dury and Adriana Holejova led Dijon to the title with 14 goals combined; the Slovakian right back received the MVP award for her performance over the weekend

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HISTORIC COMEBACK

Just when it looked like the final was slipping away, Dijon found a way back into the game. Trailing by nine goals and struggling to find answers against Thüringer’s defence for the first 30 minutes of the game, the hosts suddenly turned the flow in front of their fans.

With more aggression in defence and attack, Dijon started to build their incredible comeback in the second half. Minute by minute, they were closer to Thüringer, and each goal made the reigning champions more nervous as the atmosphere inside the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy came to a boil and pushed the French side forward.

The turning point came in the 53rd minute when Manuella Dos Reis saved a penalty and opened door for Dijon's first lead in the game — Holejova took it as she scored her fifth for 22:21, a goal that was the beginning of writing history. The Slovakian international, playing her first season with Dijon, stepped up and finished as the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 with 15 goals.

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20260517 FINALS JDADIJON THURINGER 249
I said to my team that we can do it. I know they trust and I know they never give up. They made a lot of comebacks with these two years with me. I know what they are able and what are our values. I'm proud of my players, the club and fans, as it would not be the same if we wrestle not here in the Palais des Sports.
Clement Alcacer
Head coach, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
20260517 FINALS JDADIJON THURINGER 45
It was an amazing atmosphere. Before the finals, we said we're just happy to be back at the EHF Finals, but with a chance for the title, of course we are not happy. We were not able to keep the result and it's really painful at the moment. Maybe tomorrow we can be happy again, but right now it's not possible.
Laura Kuske
Goalkeeper, Thüringer HC
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