"I knew my phone was going to explode"

“Friday has been a really long day, I knew that the news would be official then,” said Dika Mem later in the evening, after France beat Austria (35:29) on the first day of the Tournoi de France in Paris. “With the game being played at 9 PM, I knew that my phone was going to explode. It was a long day, but I am glad that it’s official and that I can move to something else now”.

Choosing between staying in Barça, a club that he led to three trophies in the EHF Champions League in the last four years (2021, 2022 and 2024) and moving to another project was a tough choice for Mem. “I am super fine in Barcelona, I have an incredible situation,” he admitted. In a post published on his social media on Saturday morning, Dika Mem went a little bit further, describing his current club. “It might be hard to understand the decision I made, especially in the situation that I am in, in the best club in the world. Barça gave me everything, since I arrived there as an 18-year-old kid,” he wrote. “I am, and I will forever be grateful towards this club and this city.”