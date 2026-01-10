Choosing between staying in Barça, a club that he led to three trophies in the EHF Champions League in the last four years (2021, 2022 and 2024) and moving to another project was a tough choice for Mem. “I am super fine in Barcelona, I have an incredible situation,” he admitted. In a post published on his social media on Saturday morning, Dika Mem went a little bit further, describing his current club. “It might be hard to understand the decision I made, especially in the situation that I am in, in the best club in the world. Barça gave me everything, since I arrived there as an 18-year-old kid,” he wrote. “I am, and I will forever be grateful towards this club and this city.”
Dika Mem still decided to move to another league in 2027, after playing 11 seasons for Barça. His collection of trophies is endless. Besides the three EHF Champions League ones, he also played the final of the competition in 2020, won the IHF Super Globe three times, was elected twice in the EHF Champions League All-star Team (2021, 2022) and received the EHF Excellence Award for best right back in 2024. “But I felt like, to remain at the top of my game, I needed to play in the best league. Only time will tell if my choice was the right one, maybe I made the wrong choice, but this is why I decided to move to Germany,” he explained on Friday night.