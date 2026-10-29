Dinamo through, Aarhus out in dramatic finish to group phase

Dinamo through, Aarhus out in dramatic finish to group phase

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EHF / Kevin Domas
29 October 2026, 23:00

Dinamo Bucuresti grabbed their last chance to advance to the main round of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 as the group phase came to a dramatic end on Thursday night. The Romanian side got the win they needed against already eliminated Montpellier Handball (36:26), and saw rivals SAH - Aarhus coming up just short in the closing minutes of the simultaneous match against Barça, 30:27. Those results mean Dinamo overtook Aarhus into second place behind group E winners Barça. Both Dinamo and Aarhus finished on five points, but the Romanian side won the direct comparison.

Elsewhere, Sporting Clube de Portugal added two more points to their tally for the main round with a 37:35 win against GOG in Denmark to close group D, where OTP Bank - PICK Szeged defeated IFK Kristianstad 31:26. Also, Füchse Berlin reached the 40-goal mark in a 40:33 win over RK Partizan AdmiralBet, which didn't affect the final standings of group A.

  • Dinamo booked their ticket for the main round by beating Montpellier 36:26, after the teams were still level at the break

  • that result saw Dinamo overtake Aarhus in group E, after the Danish side lost 30:27 at home against Barça, which finished the group phase with a perfect six-from-six

  • in their direct duels, Dinamo and Aarhus had a 25:25 draw in Denmark in round 2 while Dinamo won the return leg 37:23 in Romania last week

  • Sporting beat GOG for the second time this season, this time 37:35 in Denmark, and now carry the maximum four points into the main round

  • Füchse enjoyed a last preliminary round victory against Partizan (40:33), even though the Serbian side gave them a tough resistance for 45 minutes

  • five players scored 10 goals or more tonight, including two from Füchse — Tim Freihöfer and Mathias Gidsel; the other ones were William Höghielm (Kristianstad), and GOG duo Óli Mittún and Manuel Zehnder

GROUP A

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) 40:33 (17:18)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Mathias Gidsel 12/15 (Füchse Berlin); Tobias Wagner 6/11 (RK Partizan AdmiralBet)

One team already qualified — Berlin — and the other one already eliminated — Partizan: the ingredients were there for this game to be a lacklustre one. Still, Partizan did everything to leave the competition with their heads up high. The Serbian side took a two-goal advantage at many points during the first half, as Füchse relied on Mathias Gidsel and Tim Freihöfer, who scored six and five times respectively in the first half, to stay in touch and allow Partizan a lead of just one at the break. Berlin waited until the 35th minute to get in front again before running away from their opponents. As Freihöfer (11) and Gidsel (12) both crossed the 10-goal mark, the win for Füchse was put beyond doubt.

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20261029 CLM R6 Quote Füchse Krickau
Everything wasn't perfect but still we got around the game picture that we wanted. Now we just look forward to coming from behind in the main round group. It will be a tough one — six amazing teams in a very tight group where we are starting from position six and have to work our way up, hopefully for a quarter-final. That's going to be a hard job but we look very much forward to all those challenges that we have ahead of us.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
20261029 CLM R6 Quote Partizan Gonzalez
In the first half, we fought a lot and played very good in attack, especially; the defence also was very good. But we were a little bit tired in the second half, and it's because they played better than us in the second half. But we have to be proud, because I think we are improving the team little by little.
Raul Gonzalez
Head coach, RK Partizan AdmiralBet
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Sylvia Göres
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Sylvia Göres
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Sylvia Göres
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Sylvia Göres
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Sylvia Göres
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Sylvia Göres
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Sylvia Göres

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 35:37 (11:16)

H2H: 0-0-2
Top scorers: Manuel Zehnder 11/15, Olí Mittún 11/14 (GOG); Francisco Costa 7/11, Martim Costa 7/13 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Sporting showed their determination to make it to the main round with the maximum of four points right from throw-off. Despite GOG goalkeeper Kevin Møller making four saves in the first 10 minutes, the visitors were already up by four, as Natan Suárez scored three early goals. Never were GOG able to recover from their below-par start, as their offence could not find its way past Sporting’s defence. As Andrè Kristensen pulled off a double save on the buzzer, Sporting were comfortably in the driving seat at the break, leading by five goals.

The 10-minute break was not enough for the Danish side to find ways to turn things around. In control for the most of the second part, Sporting extended their lead to a maximum of seven goals, with 16 minutes left to play. GOG’s Manuel Zehnder and Óli Mittún both netted 11 times in total, as the hosts reduced the gap in the closing stages to just two goals, though Sporting's win was not under threat. With both matches lost against Sporting, GOG will enter the main round with no carry-over points from the group phase.

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20261020 CLM GOG Christensen Quote
We are satisfied with our performance, and I think we played a very good game. However, we can’t be satisfied with our efficiency in the first half. We missed too many big chances, which allowed Sporting to take the lead. Our level in the second half, particularly when we had the ball and were attacking, was perhaps the highest it has been all season. We scored 24 goals in the second half, so there are many things we can be satisfied with, but our efficiency isn’t one of them.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
20261029 CLM R6 Quote Sporting Kristensen
It is great to progress with the maximum number of points. It was a tough and demanding game, especially in the second half. I’m very happy that we managed to secure the win today.
Andrè Kristensen
Goalkeeper, Sporting Clube de Portugal
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Casper Theilgaard
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Casper Theilgaard
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Casper Theilgaard
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Casper Theilgaard
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Casper Theilgaard
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Casper Theilgaard
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Casper Theilgaard

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 26:31 (12:17)

H2H: 1-0-9
Top scorers: William Höghielm 11/15 (IFK Kristianstad) ; Mario Šoštarić 6/9 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

Even though both teams were out of the main round race before the start of the game, Kristianstad and Szeged wanted to exit the EHF Champions League in the best manner. Roland Mikler, between Szeged’s posts, put his team on the right tracks right from the off, with three consecutive saves. His team scored three goals in the meantime and kept its advantage throughout the first part of the game. Things did not improve for the hosts when Isaac Biel Nielsen was sent off four minutes before the break. Despite William Höghielm scoring six in the first half alone, Szeged had given themselves a nice five-goal cushion halfway through the match. They retained it until the last 10 minutes. With the help of Höghielm, who scored 11 overall, the hosts came back within two with six minutes to play. But Szeged had the experience on their side and Mario Šoštarić led his team to the win with six goals.

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20261029 CLM R6 Quote Szeged Mikler
It was important for us to finish the Champions League campaign with a strong performance. IFK Kristianstad fought hard and made it difficult for us, particularly towards the end, so we had to stay focused until the final whistle. We can be satisfied with the win and will now turn our attention to the European League in February.
Roland Mikler
Goalkeeper, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
20261029 CLM R6 Quote Kristianstad Sätherström
We fought hard to get back into the game towards the end, but unfortunately, we left ourselves with too much to do after allowing Szeged to build a lead. We showed good character in the final stages, and that is something we can take with us. We would like to thank our supporters for their fantastic backing throughout this Champions League campaign. Now we will learn from this experience and turn our focus towards the European League in February.
Björn Sätherström
Head coach, IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad
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IFK Kristianstad

GROUP E

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs Barça (ESP) 27:30 (14:15)

H2H: 0-0-2
Top scorers: Jeppe Månsson Cieslak 6/6 (SAH - Aarhus) ; Aleix Gómez 6/9 (Barça)

After a minute of silence for the victims of the train accident in Spain, the two teams launched into the game trading goals in the first half. Even if Barça at some point took a three-goal lead thanks to Sergey Hernández’ saves, the hosts did not let them break away. Instead, they even narrowed down their deficit to a single goal at the break, 15:14.

With Aarhus needing at least a point to secure the main round berth, both teams headed into a thrilling second half. Neither Aarhus or Barça took an advantage bigger than one goal until the 53rd minute, when Petar Cikuša scored twice in a row to put Barça up by two. Hernández, back on the court between Barça’s posts, also saved a couple of key shots to help his team keep the upper hand in the closing minutes, as Aarhus lost sight on a draw — and on a longer presence in the EHF Champions League this season.

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20261029 CLM R6 Quote Aarhus Rasmussen
It’s really disappointing. In many ways, I think we delivered a good performance, but Barcelona are an incredibly strong team, particularly when it comes to forcing technical errors, and we fell into that trap too many times. There are a lot of positives we can take from the match. We have filled this arena several times and it’s been fantastic to see so many young people, families and local clubs coming together to support us. We have helped bring the handball community in this region closer together, and that’s something to be proud of.
Nick Rasmussen
Head coach, SAH - Aarhus
20261029 CLM R6 Quote Barça Ortega
We knew they were a very tough team to beat, but at the end the most important thing were the two points. We had to defend a lot of minutes against seven, as we expected, but even though the match was very close.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
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Matti Kronborg
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Matti Kronborg
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Matti Kronborg
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Matti Kronborg
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Matti Kronborg
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Matti Kronborg
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Matti Kronborg

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 26:36 (16:16)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Kyllian Villeminot 9/11 (Montpellier Handball); Branko Vujović 8/13 (Dinamo Bucuresti)

The mission was pretty simple for Dinamo on Thursday night: Winning to keep their main round hopes alive. And their players showed they had understood it perfectly, as they were up by four after just eight minutes played. Their advantage grew to six goals, before Montpellier finally showed some reaction. With Kyllian Villeminot on scoring duties, the French side narrowed the gap and even made the score level when goalkeeper Rémi Desbonnet scored from his own half.

After the break, the Romanian side took back the momentum in the last 20 minutes. Despite Villeminot netting nine times for the hosts, Montpellier only scored four goals in the last quarter and conceded 11 as Dinamo closed in on the victory they needed. The gap between the two teams grew relentlessly and reached double digits shortly before the final buzzer. Only when the simultaneous match in Denmark had ended and Aarhus' defeat against Bara was confirmed, Dinamo could celebrate their main round ticket.

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20260529 ELM Quote Mathé Montpellier
We began this competition with a win in Bucharest, but the rest of the competition was a big disappointment. I don't want to talk about our injured players, we put out a competitive team. In defence we were solid and coherent, but we lost the ball 17 times, which allowed them many counter attacks.
Érick Mathé
Head coach, Montpellier Handball
20261029 CLM R6 Quote Dinamo Pereira
I would never have imagined to come here and produce such a complete all-round performance. Montpellier had problems putting out a competitive team, we also had three players with problems. We lost control of the game for two minutes when we conceded three quick goals with an empty net, but overall we controlled the match and stuck to our game plan.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
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Montpellier Handball
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Montpellier Handball
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Montpellier Handball
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Montpellier Handball
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Montpellier Handball
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Montpellier Handball
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Montpellier Handball

main image © Montpellier Handball

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