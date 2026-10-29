GROUP D

H2H: 0-0-2

Top scorers: Manuel Zehnder 11/15, Olí Mittún 11/14 (GOG); Francisco Costa 7/11, Martim Costa 7/13 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Sporting showed their determination to make it to the main round with the maximum of four points right from throw-off. Despite GOG goalkeeper Kevin Møller making four saves in the first 10 minutes, the visitors were already up by four, as Natan Suárez scored three early goals. Never were GOG able to recover from their below-par start, as their offence could not find its way past Sporting’s defence. As Andrè Kristensen pulled off a double save on the buzzer, Sporting were comfortably in the driving seat at the break, leading by five goals.

The 10-minute break was not enough for the Danish side to find ways to turn things around. In control for the most of the second part, Sporting extended their lead to a maximum of seven goals, with 16 minutes left to play. GOG’s Manuel Zehnder and Óli Mittún both netted 11 times in total, as the hosts reduced the gap in the closing stages to just two goals, though Sporting's win was not under threat. With both matches lost against Sporting, GOG will enter the main round with no carry-over points from the group phase.