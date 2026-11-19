On Thursday, Barça had no problem winning at Kielce, while SCM were extremely lucky to take the points from GOG. The two sides lead group II alongside Sporting Clube de Portugal, with all three on six points, after Sporting easily beat Dinamo Bucuresti.

In the only group I match on Thursday night, MT Melsungen were close to a sensation against Paris Saint-Germain, but missed too many chances in crunch time and lost 35:33.

18 goals from the duo of Felix Claar and Ómar Ingi Magnússon were crucial in Magdeburg’s victory, but it was the last save from Dominik Kuzmanović that secured the two points versus GOG

13 saves from Rodrigo Corrales and eight goals from Elohim Prandi steered Paris to a close win at Melsungen

Industria Kielce were chanceless against Barça, who won 32:24 in Poland

Francisco Costa was again Sporting’s key for success, netting 11 times against Dinamo

GROUP I

H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Johannes Golla 8/9, Aaron Mensing 8/13 (MT Melsungen); Elohim Prandi 8/12 (Paris Saint-Germain)

In the first of two duels against his upcoming club, MT Melsungen coach Roberto Parrondo lost against Paris Saint-Germain — the team he will take over in the summer of 2027. Boosted by an outstanding performance from line player Johannes Golla, who scored six of his eight goals in the first half, the hosts were on an equal level at the break. Intermediately, Paris were ahead 15:12 and 16:13 after a level start. Though both goalkeepers, Nebojsa Simić (Melsungen) and Rodrigo Corrales (PSG), represent world class regularly, neither were a factor in the first half. Simić was even replaced by young Hungarian Kristóf Palasics after only two saves from 17 shots.

After the break, only once before minute 59 was the gap bigger than one goal. In the first 15 minutes of the second period, the German side constantly took the lead and Paris equalised; later, it was the opposite. In the final minutes, Melsungen simply missed too many chances to keep up with PSG, who decided the match with Luc Steins’ third goal for 35:32 40 seconds before the end. Paris are now on five points, ranked second, one point below Veszprém, while Melsungen remain on those two points they carried from the group phase.