Dominant Barça and lucky Magdeburg keep clean records
After One Veszprém HC extended their winning streak in the competition on Wednesday, defending champions Barça and their title-winning predecessors SC Magdeburg did the same to remain with clean records following the start of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 main round.
We stayed focused today and stuck together. I’m so pleased with the amazing team spirit we showed today. We know there are still a lot of games to play but we know each point counts so we’re really happy to take the two points.
We can be satisfied with our effort today, and we would have liked to be rewarded for that performance. That was our first home loss in this season. On defence we may have lacked depth today. We would have liked to keep the points here, but PSG was a very tough opponent.
We created the sensation that we could fire on the score at any moment — we fired on the score on the last 10 minutes. Aly did a great performance. The point not so good in our game was the number of technical fouls. Sometimes we did not play with our pivots; we went for other ways. But two very important points for us in this phase, which are determinates for our purposes.
We started the game very bad, with 5-1, and requested a timeout with six minutes. I think we lost five seven metres. We failed 28 attempts, which is brutal. Sporting CP is the best team of Europe, in my opinion, playing in the attack. It is impressive what they do — the timings they have, conquering the spaces. They have a brutal offensive game and they run a lot, and score what some people call 'easy goals,' but they are not easy goals.
It was a special game for me personally to be back here. It was great to be back, and the atmosphere in Arena Svendborg was fantastic. GOG played incredibly well, and today we saw that we had a lot of trouble dealing with their attacking game and their quick feet. That made it a very close match. Maybe we had a bit of luck on our side towards the end, but I'm happy that we won.
It was a fantastic and well-played match. For the first 45 minutes, we saw two attacking teams that were significantly stronger than their defensive counterparts. Both teams played some outstanding attacking handball. We delivered a performance that we can be pleased with, but of course, we're disappointed that we didn't get any points in the end, because I think we had a real chance to do so.
It was my first time playing in Kielce. I had heard a lot about the atmosphere here, and it was incredible. The whole arena was yellow, and the fans supported their team loudly for all 60 minutes.
The final margin was eight goals, but looking at how the game unfolded, when the difference was four or five goals, it could easily have been reduced to one or two within a minute. Modern handball is extremely fast-paced, and you can lose a lead in just 60 seconds. So, judging by the way the game went, it wasn't as easy a victory as the final score might suggest.
We definitely made too many mistakes and gave away too many easy goals. Our opponents maintained their lead, and I think the final scoreline was a little too harsh. It is difficult to play against a Barcelona side with 16 players of the highest quality.
We want to improve, and we will work hard to become more confident. I am having a good season, and our opponents are watching my games too. Today, in the first half, I didn't get a single clear shooting opportunity, but that also created more space for our pivot players.