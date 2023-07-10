Dominant Spain take M17 European Open title
The new Men’s 17 European Open champions are Spain. Winning all their matches, and most of them by a substantial margin, Spain eased through the preliminary and main round before beating France 29:21 in the final of the ninth edition of the prestigious youth tournament in Gothenburg.
It is the first time that Spain lift the M17 European Open trophy. They had not been to the final of the two-yearly tournament before. The result means that Spain now hold both European Open titles, after also winning the women’s 16 edition last year.
Sweden remain the record champions with four titles; this time the hosts finished third after beating Switzerland 31:28 in the 3/4 placement match.
- In front of 3,680 spectators in the Scandinavium arena in Gothenburg, Spain led France 18:14 at half-time of the final before wrapping up a comprehensive 29:21 victory; neither nation had won this tournament before
- Quim Rocas, the tournament’s MVP, was the leading scorer in the final with six goals and Marcos Fis contributed five goals to Spain’s triumph; no French player netted more than four times
- Spain’s smallest winning margin was three goals in the 17:14 victory over Israel in their tournament opener
- in the decisive main round match for a place in the final, Spain downed Sweden 28:20; the hosts had also been unbeaten up until that match
- in the other main round group, France came from behind to edge Switzerland 23:21 in the battle for first place
- apart from Quim Rocas being awarded the MVP title, Spain's line player Guido Bayo made the All-star Team; Sweden were the only other nation represented twice, with goalkeeper Viggo Håkansson and right back Fabian Gudmundsson
- Lithuania’s Tomas Boguševicius scored 52 times to edge Jákup Egholm of Faroe Islands by a single goal for the top scorers title
- the Team Fair Play prize went to Belgium, who finished the tournament in 20th and last place
Men’s 17 European Open 2023 All-star Team
- goalkeeper: Viggo Håkansson (SWE)
- left wing: Jákup Egholm (FAR)
- left back: Dagur Árni Heimisson (ISL)
- centre back: Tiago Cuencas (SUI)
- line player: Guido Bayo Giraudo (ESP)
- right back: Fabian Gudmundsson (SWE)
- right wing: Loan Felix-Andrieux (FRA)
- top scorer: Tomas Boguševicius (LTU) – 52 goals
- defender: Luka Bakula (CRO)
- MVP: Quim Rocas Pérez (ESP)
The European Open is a cooperation between Partille Cup, Swedish Handball Federation, and EHF, and was first held in 2005. This time, 19 national under-17 teams from Europe plus Brazil took part in the event.
The full results are available on the competition page on eurohandball.com; recorded matches can be watched on demand on EHFTV.