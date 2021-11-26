Dominating Serbia grab W17/W19 EHF EURO 2023 ticket
The last ticket for the Women’s 17 and Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023 events goes to Serbia. Their U17 national team has won the so called ‘in-between competition’ in Belgrade this week with a dominating performance.
Serbia completed their perfect run in the four-nation round-robin tournament on Thursday evening with a commanding 31:20 victory over Iceland.
Serbia and Iceland had each won their previous two matches, against Slovenia and Slovakia, setting up a ‘final’ for the last day.
- Serbia were in command from the start, building a 5:0 lead and going 8:1 up in the opening 10 minutes on their way to a 15:7 half-time lead
- Iceland had three quick goals early in the second half, but Serbia regained control and stretched their lead to 10 goals when Tamara Mandic netted for 26:16 with nine minutes left
- Three late goals from Aleksandra Vasic helped Serbia to a decisive 31:20 win, with Natasa Cetkovic with seven goals the leading scorer; Inga Dis Johannsdottir and Lilja Agustsdottir each scored four for Iceland
- Slovenia finished third after beating Slovakia 26:23 (12:10), led by Lara Kolobaric’s eight goals
- Slovakia’s Dorota Bacenkova netted 10 times in her team’s last match and became the tournament top scorer with 23 goals; three ahead of Serbia’s Natasa Cetkovic
Serbia complete the 16-team field for the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2023. They will join the 13 best-ranked nations from the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2021 as well as Netherlands and North Macedonia, the two winners of the W17 EHF Championships held last summer.