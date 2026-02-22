Following their 12th win in 14 matches, Györ topped the group, while second-placed Metz Handball, who had also booked their quarter-final spot in advance, proved too strong for Team Esbjerg.

Storhamar Handball Elite needed a win against Gloria Bistrita to keep their chances for a play-off berth alive, but they suffered a four-goal loss

Bistrita celebrated their second straight victory and remained fourth in the standings, ending the group phase with 16 points under their belt

Debrecen were already confirmed for the play-offs ahead of the last round, and have finished fifth in the group, as they proved too strong for last-placed Buducnost

Metz claimed the biggest win of the day, 40:26 against Esbjerg, as nine goals from Sarah Bouktit helped them end the Danish team's eight-game unbeaten run

Györ bounced back from a 33:28 defeat at Esbjerg in round 13, defeating Dortmund by 11 goals on Sunday

Györ and Metz are level on 24 points at the end of the group stage, but the Hungarian side have the upper hand, having won both mutual encounters

GROUP A

H2H: 2-0-3

Top scorers: Anniken Obaidli 8/12 (Storhamar Handball Elite); Larissa Nüsser 7/8, Angela Stefania Stoica 7/10 (Gloria Bistrita)

The Norwegian side opened up a 2:0 lead early in the match, and a good defence helped them have the upper hand during much of the low-scoring first half. In the 23rd minute, Mathilde Rivas-Toft gave the hosts a 9:6 advantage, but powered by Larissa Nüsser, Bistrita hit back with a 5:0 run to take a two-goal lead into the dressing room. After the restart, Anniken Obaidli's efforts helped Storhamar cut the gap to 19:18, but then Angela Stoica powered Bistrita's 3:0 surge. The visitors gained the momentum, and the gap reached seven goals on a few occasions before Storhamar slashed it to four, suffering their 11th defeat in 14 matches.