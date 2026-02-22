Dortmund book last play-offs ticket; Storhamar eliminated

Dortmund book last play-offs ticket; Storhamar eliminated

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
22 February 2026, 18:10

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase finished with four matches on Sunday, all played in group A. Despite losing at Györi Audi ETO KC, BV Borussia Dortmund secured the last play-off spot, finishing ahead of Storhamar Handball Elite, who were defeated at home against Gloria Bistrita.

Following their 12th win in 14 matches, Györ topped the group, while second-placed Metz Handball, who had also booked their quarter-final spot in advance, proved too strong for Team Esbjerg.

  • Storhamar Handball Elite needed a win against Gloria Bistrita to keep their chances for a play-off berth alive, but they suffered a four-goal loss
  • Bistrita celebrated their second straight victory and remained fourth in the standings, ending the group phase with 16 points under their belt
  • Debrecen were already confirmed for the play-offs ahead of the last round, and have finished fifth in the group, as they proved too strong for last-placed Buducnost
  • Metz claimed the biggest win of the day, 40:26 against Esbjerg, as nine goals from Sarah Bouktit helped them end the Danish team's eight-game unbeaten run
  • Györ bounced back from a 33:28 defeat at Esbjerg in round 13, defeating Dortmund by 11 goals on Sunday
  • Györ and Metz are level on 24 points at the end of the group stage, but the Hungarian side have the upper hand, having won both mutual encounters

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU) 30:34 (12:14)

H2H: 2-0-3
Top scorers: Anniken Obaidli 8/12 (Storhamar Handball Elite); Larissa Nüsser 7/8, Angela Stefania Stoica 7/10 (Gloria Bistrita)

The Norwegian side opened up a 2:0 lead early in the match, and a good defence helped them have the upper hand during much of the low-scoring first half. In the 23rd minute, Mathilde Rivas-Toft gave the hosts a 9:6 advantage, but powered by Larissa Nüsser, Bistrita hit back with a 5:0 run to take a two-goal lead into the dressing room. After the restart, Anniken Obaidli's efforts helped Storhamar cut the gap to 19:18, but then Angela Stoica powered Bistrita's 3:0 surge. The visitors gained the momentum, and the gap reached seven goals on a few occasions before Storhamar slashed it to four, suffering their 11th defeat in 14 matches.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 7110
We knew we were facing a good team, but that we had a chance to win. In the second half, we lost a bit of steam. We have a lot of faith, but we got tired in the end. We have a small squad compared to Gloria.
Kjerstin Boge Solås
Left back, Storhamar Handball Elite
DSC 7616
Storhamar is a very hard opponent for us. We have met them many times. I think we started a bit hard, but then we got the rhythm and controlled the game.
Cristina Laslo
Centre back, Gloria Bistrita

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) 32:30 (16:16)

H2H: 5-0-1
Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 5/6 (DVSC Schaeffler); Itana Grbic 9/13 (OTP Group Buducnost)

Both sides' positions in the group were already determined before the game, as Debrecen were certain to finish fifth in any case, and Buducnost would stay at the bottom. However, it was a hard-fought and entertaining encounter, with both teams having a chance to win. The hosts had the better start, taking a 7:2 lead, but the Montenegrin side refused to give up. Individual efforts by Itana Grbic and Jelena Radivojevic, who combined for 17 goals in this match, helped them draw level at half-time. A few goals by Mira Vámos helped Debrecen pull clear again after the break (22:18), but Buducnost showed character and restored parity time after time. With two minutes to play, Jelena Radivojevic equalised for the last time at 30:30, but the goals by Alicia Toublanc and Jovana Jovovic secured the Hungarian side a well-deserved win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260221 1S5B1730
We knew it would not be easy, and that proved to be true, as we had to fight throughout the entire match. At the beginning of the second half, our defence came together and we were able to help our goalkeepers. It was important to finish the group stage with a win. We are excitedly looking forward to the continuation.
Vivien Grosch
Right wing, DVSC Schaeffler
ZRKB GLO 3 15
I am sad about the defeat, but I know it is difficult to win in Debrecen. The welcome felt very good, I felt that the fans here still love me. The result is realistic, we missed many chances, and that is not acceptable in the Champions League!
Jelena Radivojevic
Left back, OTP Group Buducnost

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 40:26 (16:12)

H2H: 7-1-5
Top scorers: Sarah Bouktit 9/11 (Metz Handball); Henny Reistad 5/11 (Team Esbjerg)

After a close fight in the opening quarter of the match, Metz were the first to take a two-goal lead, 7:5 in the 16th minute. The 20-year-old Lylou Borg stepped up in attack, combining well with Sarah Bouktit, and their impact helped the French side pull clear at 11:7 before maintaining a four-goal advantage at half-time. While Esbjerg's Henny Reistad seemed to lack her usual concentration and missed quite a few chances, Metz were more efficient in attack and continued to increase the gap after the break, capitalising on Esbjerg's multiple mistakes. Their goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen also did a good job, finishing the game with 15 saves and a 38 per cent save rate. With 10 minutes remaining, Lucie Granier handed the French side a double-digit lead, 31:21, and Metz ultimately hit the 40-goal mark, clinching a big win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Z927382
I’m really proud of the team. I think we defended very well. Everyone was in her role, which makes it much easier to read the game and anticipate what they are going to do. I felt like we were always one step ahead of them. On top of that, Johanna [Bundsen] made some great saves, which allowed us to score quickly afterwards.
Chloé Valentini
Left wing, Metz Handball
Z926210
We weren’t there today. We had a good start defensively and could have taken a big lead early on. We tried to take an early timeout to be more decisive in our actions, but we couldn’t manage it. When you play against a team like Metz and they show all their quality, you can’t win playing the way we did. I’m actually really disappointed with how we looked today.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 39:28 (24:17)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Bruna de Paula 8/11 (Györi Audi ETO KC); Guro Nestaker 6/14 ( BV Borussia Dortmund)

After Storhamar's defeat, Dortmund were certain to secure a play-off spot, but they fought hard early in the game, trailing by just one goal (7:6) in the 11th minute. However, the Hungarian powerhouse have more quality, and a 3:0 run buoyed by Bruna de Paula's goals handed them a 16:10 advantage after 18 minutes. De Paula was unstoppable in the first half, and her seven goals helped Györ establish a comfortable seven-goal lead at the interval. And in the second half, it was goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey who stood out for the home side, finishing the game with a 50 per cent rate (11 saves). Dortmund's goalkeepers were not so reliable, and the home team went on to take a big win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260222 ETO Dortmund Coaches E
Overall, we’re very pleased with the result and with finishing top of the group to reach the quarter-finals, especially considering the difficulties we’ve faced recently. We’ve had injuries and defeats, so the upcoming break will do us good. A tough period awaits us at the end of the season, and we’ll also need to integrate a new player into the team.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20260222 ETO Dortmund D 31
It’s always a great feeling to play in this arena and in such an atmosphere. At the same time, we could have performed better, because we made too many mistakes in the first half and Györ punished them mercilessly. We improved after the break, but congratulations to our opponents on their victory.
Kelly Vollebregt
Right wing, BV Borussia Dortmund
20260221 1S5B1235
László Szolnoki
20260221 1S5B1441
László Szolnoki
20260221 1S5B1214
László Szolnoki
20260221 1S5B1256
László Szolnoki
20260221 1S5B1316
László Szolnoki
DSC 4574 Fredrik Olastuen
Fredrik Olastuen
DSC 6687 Fredrik Olastuen
Fredrik Olastuen
DSC 6342 Fredrik Olastuen
Fredrik Olastuen
DSC 4866 Fredrik Olastuen
Fredrik Olastuen
Z910056
Kevin Clement
Z910138
Kevin Clement
Z927698
Kevin Clement
Z919858
Kevin Clement
20260222 ETO Dortmund E 28
Peka Roland
20260222 ETO Dortmund D 4
Peka Roland
20260222 ETO Dortmund E 17
Peka Roland
20260222 ETO Dortmund D 66
Peka Roland

Main photo © Peka Roland

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

JC1 9179
Previous Article Brest and CSM reach quarter-finals, Gros joins 1,000 Club
Buzau Vs Konjuh 1 Dan Moldoveanu
Next Article Buzau and Nilüfer overcome deficits to join EHF European Cup quarter-finals

Latest news

More News