Dortmund win on the buzzer; Ikast claim easy victory over Nantes

GROUP A

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Molde Elite (NOR) 33:32 (19:15)

In a close game from the start, Molde were the first side to gain a significant lead as the Obaidli sisters, Sherin and Mona, put them in front 8:5. Borussia Dortmund quickly responded with Sara Garovic and Alina Grijseels taking control of the match, but Yara Ten Holte made the biggest difference with 19 saves.

Ten Holte helped Dortmund establish a seven-goal lead, 28:21, the biggest of the game, but everything almost fell apart for the German side in the last 10 minutes. As Dortmund kept making mistakes, Molde grabbed an equaliser and then went ahead 32:31. Who scored? Mona Obaidli, who was out of this world, netting 16 times in total. In a thrilling finish, Alina Grijseels was the home team's heroine as she scored on the buzzer to give them a one-goal win.

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 30:21 (15:9)

For the first time, Besancon started the group phase of the EHF European League Women with a win – and what a win it was. The French side defeated 2020/21 runners-up Siófok in an interesting game. The first 25 minutes of the match were close, even though Siófok struggled in attack, but Tonje Haug Lerstad's saves towards the end of the first half were rewarded with easy goals for Besancon.

The second half proceeded in the same manner as Besancon headed towards victory. Sabrina Zazai's nice goals near the end extended Besancon's lead to nine goals. Tamara Mavsar netted five times for Siófok, but her team could not do any more as Haug Lerstad reached 17 saves.