Double homecoming for Löwen’s Schmid

The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2020/21 returns to action on Tuesday, just two days after the Men’s IHF World Championship 2021 finished in Egypt.

In group D, Swiss and German neighbours are set to meet in a double-header as Kadetten Schaffhausen and Rhein-Neckar Löwen will meet in Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two matches are special for Löwen centre back Andre Schmid, who is also the captain of the Swiss national team.

GROUP D:

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) (in Switzerland)

Tuesday 2 February, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Wednesday 3 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV