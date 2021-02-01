EHF European League
Double homecoming for Löwen’s Schmid
The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2020/21 returns to action on Tuesday, just two days after the Men’s IHF World Championship 2021 finished in Egypt.
In group D, Swiss and German neighbours are set to meet in a double-header as Kadetten Schaffhausen and Rhein-Neckar Löwen will meet in Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The two matches are special for Löwen centre back Andre Schmid, who is also the captain of the Swiss national team.
GROUP D:
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) (in Switzerland)
Tuesday 2 February, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Wednesday 3 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams are unbeaten: leaders Löwen have three wins from three matches, fourth-placed Kadetten have one win and a draw
- Löwen’s Andre Schmid will face seven teammates from the Swiss World Championship squad
- Löwen will be without Sweden’s Andreas Palicka and Albin Lagergren and France’s Romain Lagarde, who only returned Monday from the World Championship in Egypt
- Kadetten like to leave it late, as they scored a buzzer-beater to defeat GOG 29:28 and scored on their last attack to take a point at Pelister, 25:25
- Kadetten star Zarko Sesum played for Löwen in the past, and some Löwen players were teammates of Kadetten’s Erik Schmidt with Germany at the EHF EURO 2016
- Schmidt was born only some kilometres away from Mannheim but never played for Löwen