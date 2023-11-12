Dramatic day brings wins for Rapid, Metz and Esbjerg

GROUP B

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 30:29 (10:13)

Rapid completed one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the EHF Champions League Women in outstanding fashion, cancelling an early 8:1 lead from Vipers. An excellent outing from goalkeeper Diana Ciuca, who had 14 saves for a 33.3 per cent save efficiency, brought Rapid their third win of the season and their first ever against Vipers. For the reigning champions it was their fourth loss of the season. But Rapid could not have made it without a converted penalty from Andjela Janjusevic, as the right back scored with the final shout of the match to bring the two points for the home team. With the win, Rapid leapfrog Vipers in the standings, with the Romanian side opening up a two-point gap ahead of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. The battle for a place in the play-offs is heating up in group B.