Dramatic day brings wins for Rapid, Metz and Esbjerg
A dramatic comeback for Rapid saw Vipers lose their fourth match this season, while Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball leapfrogged Ikast in the standings in group B of the EHF Champions League Women, after wins against the Danish side and Krim.
- Rapid took full advantage of Vipers missing two crucial players – Anna Vykahireva, until this round the top scorer of the season, and goalkeeper Katrine Lunde – and mounted an extraordinary comeback, after the reigning champions took a 8:1 lead after 11 minutes
- Vipers have now conceded four losses in their first seven matches, twice as many as they did in the previous season, and the same number as two seasons ago, when they won the title
- Esbjerg secured their fifth win in a row with a 35:34 victory over domestic rivals Ikast Handbold and are now alone at the top of the standings. Henny Reistad and Nora Mørk scored eight goals each
- Metz’s attack led the charge against Krim’s strong defence, taking a 28:22 win. Krim left wing Jovanka Radicevic became the first player in history to reach the 1,100-goal mark in the European premium competition
- FTC’s Andrea Lekic is now the top goal scorer of the competition with 45 goals, one more than Odense and Metz’s line players, Maren Aardahl and Sarah Bouktit
GROUP B
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 30:29 (10:13)
Rapid completed one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the EHF Champions League Women in outstanding fashion, cancelling an early 8:1 lead from Vipers. An excellent outing from goalkeeper Diana Ciuca, who had 14 saves for a 33.3 per cent save efficiency, brought Rapid their third win of the season and their first ever against Vipers. For the reigning champions it was their fourth loss of the season. But Rapid could not have made it without a converted penalty from Andjela Janjusevic, as the right back scored with the final shout of the match to bring the two points for the home team. With the win, Rapid leapfrog Vipers in the standings, with the Romanian side opening up a two-point gap ahead of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. The battle for a place in the play-offs is heating up in group B.
I am really happy we won, especially as we've done it against the winner of the last three Champions League editions. We know that they missed important players today, so it was our chance and I think we really played good and our fans helped us a lot.
This was a crazy match, and could have finished any way. We came here with a good feeling and we are really disappointed we couldn't keep at least one point, even two. It's always difficult to play in this type of atmosphere.
Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 34:35 (16:18)
On Tuesday, Esbjerg took a 30:22 win on their home court against Ikast in the domestic league, and in the third meeting between these two sides this season, nothing changed. Ikast conceded their second loss in a row in the Champions League, 34:35, while Esbjerg extended their winning streak to five games and are one of the in-form teams of the season. The game was hugely entertaining and produced 69 goals, but it was well-controlled by Esbjerg. Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad scored eight goals each, although Kristine Breistøl’s seven means she remains Esbjerg’s top scorer for the season so far.
We know we are playing against a team that is probably the best team in the world right now, but for us today was also about showing the mental game - that we can hang on. Today our fastbreak was better, but we also turned the game into a dog fight and it was a little bit uglier in the second half.
This was a top match between one and two in the group, so we are very happy about it. A match in the Champions League has its own life so all in all they could have won - we won in the end also because of Amalie Milling.
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 22:28 (10:14)
Krim are fourth in the standings, but they now have a four-game winless streak. Their attack has been lagging, with just 24, 22 and 22 goals in the last three matches. Metz’s goalkeeper, Hatadou Sako, had a monster game, with 18 saves for a 45 per cent save efficiency, but it was also the attack of the French side which delivered good performances – Chloe Valentini and Kristina Jörgensen each scored seven goals. The French side has now jumped up to second place in the table, with 10 points, two behind leaders Esbjerg.
The game was as challenging as we expected. We knew that Metz Handball is a great team, but unfortunately we were not able to achieve what we set out to do. It's hard to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat. Our opponents played quite predictably, but our defence was not at the right level.
We prepared well. The players were fully focused on the game and on winning. We made a difference in the first half and we took it to the end. That's what we wanted - a win against such a quality team.
Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff