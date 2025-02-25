Dramatic finish gives Toulouse point against Flensburg; Ystad win

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
25 February 2025, 20:50

Three late goals including two in the last 20 seconds helped FENIX Toulouse get a spectacular draw against defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt on Tuesday in the early round 3 matches of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round. Toulouse trailed 35:32 but late goals by Nemanja Ilic, Casper Käll, and Bakary Diallo equalised the score, which prevented group IV leaders Flensburg from locking up the top spot with a match to spare.

In the same group, VfL Gummersbach eased past MOL Tatabanya KC in the second half (33:27, after 16:16 at half-time) helped by 18 saves from Bertram Obling and joined Toulouse on six points, two behind Flensburg. Elsewhere, Ystads IF HF earned their first main round points in group II with a strong 37:33 win over 2022 titleholders Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP IV

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 35:35 (17:19)

Flensburg took early control of the game, and Kevin Møller's saves combined with efficiency in attack powered them to a 9:4 lead in the 13th minute, which was the biggest gap between the teams throughout the match. However, Toulouse gradually woke up, and as Nemanja Ilic scored six of his 10 goals in the opening 30 minutes, they cut the gap to two goals. The 19:17 half-time score gave them a realistic hope for a comeback.

Soon after the restart, a 3:0 run powered by Gabriel Nyembo's goals helped Toulouse to draw level, 21:21. And in the 43rd minute, the home side took their first and only lead in the game, 26:25. Flensburg pulled in front again, but the French team equalised time after time, and the sides were tied at 31:31 with eight minutes to play. Flensburg seemed to be on the way to a win as they led 35:32 with less than two minutes remaining, but an impressive late surge helped the home team to snatch a point.

20250225 ELM MR R3 Text 1

IN OTHER MATCHES

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 37:33 (17:16)

VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) 33:27 (16:16)

photos main & in-text: Frederic Speziale; gallery: as stated.

20250225 CLM MOTW Omar Main
