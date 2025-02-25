HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP IV

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 35:35 (17:19)

Flensburg took early control of the game, and Kevin Møller's saves combined with efficiency in attack powered them to a 9:4 lead in the 13th minute, which was the biggest gap between the teams throughout the match. However, Toulouse gradually woke up, and as Nemanja Ilic scored six of his 10 goals in the opening 30 minutes, they cut the gap to two goals. The 19:17 half-time score gave them a realistic hope for a comeback.

Soon after the restart, a 3:0 run powered by Gabriel Nyembo's goals helped Toulouse to draw level, 21:21. And in the 43rd minute, the home side took their first and only lead in the game, 26:25. Flensburg pulled in front again, but the French team equalised time after time, and the sides were tied at 31:31 with eight minutes to play. Flensburg seemed to be on the way to a win as they led 35:32 with less than two minutes remaining, but an impressive late surge helped the home team to snatch a point.