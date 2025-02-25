Dramatic finish gives Toulouse point against Flensburg; Ystad win
Three late goals including two in the last 20 seconds helped FENIX Toulouse get a spectacular draw against defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt on Tuesday in the early round 3 matches of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round. Toulouse trailed 35:32 but late goals by Nemanja Ilic, Casper Käll, and Bakary Diallo equalised the score, which prevented group IV leaders Flensburg from locking up the top spot with a match to spare.
In the same group, VfL Gummersbach eased past MOL Tatabanya KC in the second half (33:27, after 16:16 at half-time) helped by 18 saves from Bertram Obling and joined Toulouse on six points, two behind Flensburg. Elsewhere, Ystads IF HF earned their first main round points in group II with a strong 37:33 win over 2022 titleholders Sport Lisboa e Benfica.