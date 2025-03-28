Draw for EHF Finals Women in Graz set for Tuesday

Draw for EHF Finals Women in Graz set for Tuesday

28 March 2025, 11:00

The second leg of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 quarter-finals this weekend will determine the four teams that advance to the EHF Finals Women on 3/4 May in Graz. The draw for the final tournament takes place on Tuesday at 15:00 CEST.

The road to Graz nears its completion when on Sunday all four aggregate winners of the quarter-finals will be known and the line-up for the EHF Finals Women 2025 is confirmed.

Each of the four teams advancing to the two-day final tournament to battle it out for the coveted trophy will learn their semi-final opponents during a draw ceremony at EHF’s European Handball House in Vienna on Tuesday (1 April) at 15:00 CEST.

The draw will be streamed live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.

No country protection rule applies to the draw, so national derbies could potentially happen between the teams from Germany and those from Romania — if they qualify for Graz.

The EHF Finals Women 2025 take place in the weekend of 3 and 4 May and are held again at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz, the third consecutive year that Austria’s second-biggest city hosts the event.

