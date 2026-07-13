The EHF European League Women 2026/27 has 44 participants. Defending champions JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are one of the four teams seeded directly into the 2026/27 group phase next January; eight other contenders enter the competition in qualification round 3 in November.

That means that 32 teams start their campaign in round 2 (round 1 is not played) in October. Based on the EHF Club Ranking, those teams have been seeded into two pots of 16, with each team from pot 1 being drawn against an opponent from pot 2 for a two-leg pairing with home and away matches.

No country protection applies to the draw, so national derbies between teams from France, Germany, Greece, Norway, Poland or Sweden might be possible.

The pots are as follows:





Pot 1

DEN - Viborg HK

ESP - Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes

ESP - Rocasa Gran Canaria

FRA - Chambray Touraine Handball

GER - VfL Oldenburg

GRE - A.C. PAOK

HUN - Vác

MKD - HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje

NOR - Larvik

NOR - Tertnes Bergen

POL - PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin

POR - Sport Lisboa e Benfica

ROU - CSM Corona Brasov

ROU - SCM Ramnicu Valcea

SWE - IK Sävehof

TUR - Bursa Büyüksehir BSK

Pot 2

AUT - Hypo Niederösterreich

CRO - ZRK Bjelovar

CRO - ZRK Zrinski Cakovec

CZE - DHK Banik Most

FRA - OGC Nice Cote d Azur Handball

FRA - St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut

GER - TUSSIES Metzingen

GRE - AEK

NOR - Molde Elite

POL - KRASON MKS Piotrcovia P.T.

SRB - ZRK Crvena Zvezda

SRB - ZRK Naisa Nis

SUI - GC Amicitia Zürich

SUI - LC Brühl Handball

SWE - Boden Handboll IF

SWE - Skara HF





Qualification round 2 starts with the first leg in the weekend of 3/4 October. The return leg is scheduled for the following week, on 10/11 October 2026.

The 16 aggregate winners advance to qualification round 3 in November, which will consist of 24 teams in total. Those 12 round 3 pairings decide who will join the four directly seeded teams in the group phase.





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