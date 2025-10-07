While 25 teams advanced from round 2, which was wrapped up last weekend, seven new teams enter the competition for round 3.

The 32 teams in total were seeded into two pots prior to the draw. Each team from pot 1 was paired with one from pot 2, with the team being drawn first having the home right in the first leg.

Although no country protection rule was applied and teams from the same nation could potentially meet, the draw set up no national derbies for round 3.

The first leg will be played in the weekend of 8/9 November; the return leg is scheduled for 15/16 November. The aggregate winners advance to the Last 16 in January 2026.

EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 round 3 draw

HK Slovan Duslo Sala (SVK) vs ZORK Bor (SRB)

Handball Erice SSD ARL (ITA) vs Handball Kaerjeng (LUX)

H.V. Quintus (NED) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Haukar (ISL)

Westfriesland SEW (NED) vs ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO)

Jomi Salerno (ITA) vs Energa Start Elblag (POL)

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje (MKD)

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR) vs AEK Athens HC (GRE)

MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

ŽRK Split 2010 (CRO) vs WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD)

Union Korneuburg Damen (AUT) vs Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs ADAA São Pedro do Sul (POR)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) vs KHF Istogu (KOS)

CASCADA - HC Garliava SC (LTU) vs Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

HC Byala (BUL) vs Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP) vs Yellow Winterthur (SUI)

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff