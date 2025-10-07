Draw sets up 16 pairings for EHF European Cup Women

07 October 2025, 11:30

The stage is set for round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26, to be played in November. The 32 remaining teams learnt their next opponents during a draw ceremony at EHF's European Handball House in Vienna on Tuesday.

While 25 teams advanced from round 2, which was wrapped up last weekend, seven new teams enter the competition for round 3.

The 32 teams in total were seeded into two pots prior to the draw. Each team from pot 1 was paired with one from pot 2, with the team being drawn first having the home right in the first leg.

Although no country protection rule was applied and teams from the same nation could potentially meet, the draw set up no national derbies for round 3.

The first leg will be played in the weekend of 8/9 November; the return leg is scheduled for 15/16 November. The aggregate winners advance to the Last 16 in January 2026.

 

EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 round 3 draw

  • HK Slovan Duslo Sala (SVK) vs ZORK Bor (SRB)
  • Handball Erice SSD ARL (ITA) vs Handball Kaerjeng (LUX)
  • H.V. Quintus (NED) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)
  • Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Haukar (ISL)
  • Westfriesland SEW (NED) vs ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO)
  • Jomi Salerno (ITA) vs Energa Start Elblag (POL)
  • ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje (MKD)
  • Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR) vs AEK Athens HC (GRE)
  • MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)
  • ŽRK Split 2010 (CRO) vs WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD)
  • Union Korneuburg Damen (AUT) vs Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)
  • KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs ADAA São Pedro do Sul (POR)
  • Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) vs KHF Istogu (KOS)
  • CASCADA - HC Garliava SC (LTU) vs Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)
  • HC Byala (BUL) vs Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)
  • Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP) vs Yellow Winterthur (SUI)

 

 

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

