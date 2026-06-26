With the introduction of the new playing system, the number of teams on the starting grid of the EHF Champions League Men has increased from 16 in previous seasons to 24 as of 2026/27.

The teams that finish first and second in the six groups advance to the main round; the third- and fourth-ranked teams continue in the EHF European League Men.

Defending and record champions Barça get their campaign underway in group E against Montpellier Handball, CS Dinamo Bucuresti, and SAH Aarhus. Füchse Berlin, the runners-up in each of the last two seasons, face One Veszprém HC, FC Porto, and RK Partizan AdmiralBet in group A.

Ahead of Friday's draw, the 24 teams were divided over four pots, seeded according to the latest EHF Club Ranking.

While Denmark, France and Germany are all represented by three teams, and Hungary, Poland and Portugal by two each, no team will face an opponent from the same federation in the group phase thanks to the country protection rule applied to the draw.

Sticking to the official midweek playing days like in past seasons, the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 begins on Wednesday and Thursday, 9/10 September 2026. The exact playing schedule for all all six groups will be released in due time.

EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 group phase

Group A:

One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Füchse Berlin (GER)

FC Porto (POR)

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB)

Group B:

HBC Nantes (FRA)

MT Melsungen (GER)

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Group C:

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

HC Zagreb (CRO)

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)

Group D:

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN)

GOG (DEN)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Group E:

Barça (ESP)

Montpellier Handball (FRA)

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

SAH Aarhus (DEN)

Group F:

SC Magdeburg (GER)

Industria Kielce (POL)

Kolstad Handball (NOR)

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

photo © kolektiff