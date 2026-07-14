With the country protection rule in place for the first time in the EHF European Cup Men, there was no possibility for teams from the same national federation to be drawn against each other. Prior to the draw, the 38 teams had been allocated over two pools with two pots each.

The first leg of the 19 ties is scheduled for the weekend of 12/13 September, followed by the return leg a week later, on 19/20 September 2026.

The 19 aggregate winners will be joined for round 2 in October by the 45 teams that have skipped the opening round.





EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 1 draw

KH Besa Famgas (KOS) vs Ionikos A.C. N.F. (GRE)

Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR) vs Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa (ITA)

GS Drama 1986 (GRE) vs RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE)

GRK Tikves 2014 (MKD) vs Handball Esch (LUX)

RK Vogošca (BIH) vs Spor Toto SK (TUR)

Kyndil (FAR) vs SC Kelag Ferlach (AUT)

BSV Bern (SUI) vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

RK Dubocica 54 (SRB) vs Alpla HC Hard (AUT)

PAC Omonoia 29M (CYP) vs Granitas-Karys (LTU)

Netland MKS Kalisz (POL) vs Handball Brno (CZE)

MRK Sutjeska (MNE) vs HC Berchem (LUX)

Giresunspor (TUR) vs HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT)

Istanbul GSK (TUR) vs Vilnius VHC Sviesa (LTU)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs RK Konjuh Zivinice (BIH)

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

MRK Trogir (CRO) vs VIF (FAR)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)

Tallinna Mistra (EST) vs KH Vëllaznimi (KOS)

Pallamano Conversano (ITA) vs Maccabi Rishon Le Zion (ISR)

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