Draw sets up round 1 of EHF European Cup Men 2026/27

Draw sets up round 1 of EHF European Cup Men 2026/27

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European Handball Federation
14 July 2026, 11:36

Nearly half of the 83 participants in the EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 have learnt their first opponents for the new season. Round 1 in September includes 38 teams and the 19 pairings were drawn at EHF's European Handball House in Vienna on Tuesday.

With the country protection rule in place for the first time in the EHF European Cup Men, there was no possibility for teams from the same national federation to be drawn against each other. Prior to the draw, the 38 teams had been allocated over two pools with two pots each.

The first leg of the 19 ties is scheduled for the weekend of 12/13 September, followed by the return leg a week later, on 19/20 September 2026.

The 19 aggregate winners will be joined for round 2 in October by the 45 teams that have skipped the opening round.

EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 1 draw

  • KH Besa Famgas (KOS) vs Ionikos A.C. N.F. (GRE)
  • Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR) vs Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa (ITA)
  • GS Drama 1986 (GRE) vs RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE)
  • GRK Tikves 2014 (MKD) vs Handball Esch (LUX)
  • RK Vogošca (BIH) vs Spor Toto SK (TUR)
  • Kyndil (FAR) vs SC Kelag Ferlach (AUT)
  • BSV Bern (SUI) vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
  • RK Dubocica 54 (SRB) vs Alpla HC Hard (AUT)
  • PAC Omonoia 29M (CYP) vs Granitas-Karys (LTU)
  • Netland MKS Kalisz (POL) vs Handball Brno (CZE)
  • MRK Sutjeska (MNE) vs HC Berchem (LUX)
  • Giresunspor (TUR) vs HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT)
  • Istanbul GSK (TUR) vs Vilnius VHC Sviesa (LTU)
  • AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs RK Konjuh Zivinice (BIH)
  • HB Dudelange (LUX) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)
  • MRK Trogir (CRO) vs VIF (FAR)
  • RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)
  • Tallinna Mistra (EST) vs KH Vëllaznimi (KOS)
  • Pallamano Conversano (ITA) vs Maccabi Rishon Le Zion (ISR) 

 

 

image © kolektiff

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