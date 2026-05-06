On Tuesday, 5 May, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Montpellier Handball, THW Kiel and MT Melsungen all triumphed in the quarter-finals to confirm their places at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, taking place on 30-31 May 2026 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

Remarkably, they are the very same four clubs who made it to the semi-finals of last year's competition. Flensburg will be hoping the repetition continues, as they not only beat Montpellier in the 2025 final, but they are currently on the hunt for a third successive EHF European League title.

Flensburg beat Melsungen while Montpellier saw off Kiel in two dramatic semi-finals 12 months ago. Will we see two rematches in this year's last four, or will we see fresh encounters at Barclays Arena? We will find out in Friday's draw.

Please note; the match drawn first will not necessarily be the first semi-final played on 30 May. The full schedule will be determined at a later date.

Winamax EHF Finals 2026 semi-final draw

Friday 8 May, 11:00 (CEST)

Montpellier Handball (FRA)

MT Melsungen (GER)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

THW Kiel (GER)

Semi-final matches to be played on Saturday 30 May. The third-place match and final will be played on Sunday 31 May. Full details can be found here.

Watch the draw live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel, on EHFTV or by clicking the video embedded below come draw time.