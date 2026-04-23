Draw to decide W17 EHF EURO 2027 Qualification Tournament line-ups

Among the events on the summer 2027 calendar is the W17 EHF EURO 2027, which will ultimately be contested by 24 teams — but only 15 are directly qualified. An additional nine places at the W17 EHF EURO 2027 are to be decided through four qualification tournaments.

The draw for those qualification tournaments will take place on Monday 27 April at 16:00 CEST, with streaming live on the EHF’s Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2026 Qualification Tournaments pots:

Pot 1: Austria, Iceland, North Macedonia, Portugal

Pot 2: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia

Pot 3: Finland, Italy, Kosovo, Türkiye

Pot 4: Greece, Israel, Luxembourg, Ukraine

Aside from dividing the teams into four groups of four, the draw procedure will include the draw for organisation rights.

The teams ranked first and second in each group at the conclusion of the qualification tournaments will qualify for the W17 EHF EURO 2027, along with the overall best third-ranked team. The remaining sides — that is, those ranked third (aside from the overall best-positioned) and fourth in their groups — will go on to play the W17 EHF Championship I 2027.

The seeding for the W17 competitions was based on the current EHF Women’s YAC 4-Year Ranking. The top eight nations — Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, the Netherlands and Sweden — on that ranking qualified directly for the W17 EHF EURO 2027. Also directly qualified are the champions of the W17 EHF EURO 2025, Slovakia, as well as the next highest placed countries on the 4-Year Ranking: Croatia, Czechia, Norway, Romania, Serbia and Switzerland.

In addition to the direct qualification for the W17 EHF EURO 2027, four teams were directly qualified for the Women’s 17 EHF Championship II 2027: Bulgaria, Great Britain, Georgia and Latvia.