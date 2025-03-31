Draw to pave way to EHF European Cup Women trophy

The EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 has reached its climax, as we now know the two teams who are still in contention for the coveted trophy — Valur and Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino. The finalists await the draw event on Tuesday 1 April, at 11:00 CEST, to find out the home right for the tie.

Icelandic side Valur and Spanish newcomers Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino have earned their places in the final following an intense weekend, which saw the two clubs victorious in the second leg of the semi-finals.

Both are set to write a new chapter in their history books, as Valur will play their first EHF European Cup Women final, exceeding their previous best result — round 3 in 2022/23 —, while Porrino have the chance to win the trophy in their debut season on the international stage.

The draw event is set to decide the host team for each of the two final clashes and it will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel on Tuesday 1 April, starting at 11:00 CEST.

The first leg of the final will be played on 10/11 May, followed by the second leg scheduled one week later, on 17/18 May, when the new champions will be crowned.

 

