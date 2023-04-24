Draw to set first-leg home right of final
A draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday will decide whether the final of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 starts in Serbia or in Norway. The first leg is scheduled for 27/28 May, the decisive return leg for 3/4 June.
Last weekend, the semi-finals were completed with defending champions Nærbø IL from Norway and Serbian side Vojvodina coming out as the two winning teams, expecting to advance to the two-leg final.
However, Nærbø's place in that final cannot yet be confirmed as their semi-final opponents, fellow Norwegian side Runar Sandefjord Elite, have lodged a protest.
Therefore, Tuesday's draw for the first home right in the final will include Vojvodina on the one hand, and the winners of Nærbø vs Sandefjord on the other hand.
The draw starts at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed on the Home of handball YouTube channel.