Draw to set first-leg home right of final

Last weekend, the semi-finals were completed with defending champions Nærbø IL from Norway and Serbian side Vojvodina coming out as the two winning teams, expecting to advance to the two-leg final.

However, Nærbø's place in that final cannot yet be confirmed as their semi-final opponents, fellow Norwegian side Runar Sandefjord Elite, have lodged a protest.

Therefore, Tuesday's draw for the first home right in the final will include Vojvodina on the one hand, and the winners of Nærbø vs Sandefjord on the other hand.

The draw starts at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed on the Home of handball YouTube channel.