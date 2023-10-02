Draw to set up 16 round 3 ties in European Cup Women
Two days after round 2 of the EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 was concluded last weekend, the draw for round 3 takes place in Vienna on Tuesday 3 October 2023 at 11:00 CEST. The 32 remaining teams will learn their opponents for when the competition resumes in November.
A bumper schedule with 38 matches across Europe determined the lineup for round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women last weekend. The 32-team field still includes the champions from the past two seasons: Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain (2021/22) and Konyaalti BSK from Türkiye (2022/23).
The teams have been seeded in two pots of 16 teams each:
Pot 1:
- ZRK Bjelovar / CRO
- Hazena Kynzvart / CZE
- Rocasa Gran Canaria / ESP
- O.F.N. Ionias / GRE
- IBV Vestmannaeyjar / ISL
- Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan / ISR
- Jomi Salerno / ITA
- SSD Handball Erice ARL / ITA
- HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje / MKD
- ORK Rudar / MNE
- Cabooter HandbaL Venlo / NED
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica / POR
- HV Herzogenbuchsee / SUI
- MSK IUVENTA Michalovce / SVK
- Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor / TUR
- Konyaalti BSK / TUR
Pot 2:
- KTSV Eupen / BEL
- ZRK Krivaja / BIH
- ŽRK Dugo Selo '55 / CRO
- ATTICGO Bm Elche / ESP
- KH-7 BM. Granollers / ESP
- Neistin / FAR
- AESH Pylea Thessaloniki / GRE
- SSV Brixen Südtirol / ITA
- KHF Istogu / KOS
- Swieqi RGF Malta Phoenix / MLT
- Westfriesland SEW / NED
- Madeira Andebol SAD / POR
- ZRK Izola / SLO
- ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina / SLO
- HK Slovan Duslo Sala / SVK
- Ankara Yenimahalle BSK / TUR
Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies, so national derbies are possible for teams from Croatia, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Türkiye.
The playing dates for round 3 are 11/12 and 18/19 November 2023.
The draw on Tuesday 3 October starts at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the YouTube Home of Handball channel.