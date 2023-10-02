Draw to set up 16 round 3 ties in European Cup Women

A bumper schedule with 38 matches across Europe determined the lineup for round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women last weekend. The 32-team field still includes the champions from the past two seasons: Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain (2021/22) and Konyaalti BSK from Türkiye (2022/23).

The teams have been seeded in two pots of 16 teams each:

Pot 1:

ZRK Bjelovar / CRO

Hazena Kynzvart / CZE

Rocasa Gran Canaria / ESP

O.F.N. Ionias / GRE

IBV Vestmannaeyjar / ISL

Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan / ISR

Jomi Salerno / ITA

SSD Handball Erice ARL / ITA

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje / MKD

ORK Rudar / MNE

Cabooter HandbaL Venlo / NED

Sport Lisboa e Benfica / POR

HV Herzogenbuchsee / SUI

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce / SVK

Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor / TUR

Konyaalti BSK / TUR

Pot 2:

KTSV Eupen / BEL

ZRK Krivaja / BIH

ŽRK Dugo Selo '55 / CRO

ATTICGO Bm Elche / ESP

KH-7 BM. Granollers / ESP

Neistin / FAR

AESH Pylea Thessaloniki / GRE

SSV Brixen Südtirol / ITA

KHF Istogu / KOS

Swieqi RGF Malta Phoenix / MLT

Westfriesland SEW / NED

Madeira Andebol SAD / POR

ZRK Izola / SLO

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina / SLO

HK Slovan Duslo Sala / SVK

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK / TUR

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies, so national derbies are possible for teams from Croatia, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Türkiye.

The playing dates for round 3 are 11/12 and 18/19 November 2023.

The draw on Tuesday 3 October starts at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the YouTube Home of Handball channel.