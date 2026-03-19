DVSC host Odense in MOTW as knockout phase opens

DVSC host Odense in MOTW as knockout phase opens

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
19 March 2026, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is back after a one-month break. After the completion of the group phase in February, the competition heads into its knockout stage with the first leg of the play-offs this weekend. Eight teams will battle it out for the remaining four quarter-final spots.

The Match of the Week takes place in Hungary on Saturday, when DVSC Schaeffler host last season’s finalists Odense Håndbold — one of three Danish sides in the play-offs.

Another EHF FINAL4 2025 participant, Team Esbjerg, face HC Podravka in Koprivnica on the same day.

On Sunday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Gloria Bistrita try to conquer away territory as they face BV Borussia Dortmund in Germany and Ikast Håndbold in Denmark, respectively.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 21 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs HC Podravka Vegeta, 29 January 2022 (30:17 (18:7))

  • Podravka are in the knockout phase for the third time in their last five Champions League seasons, but have never progressed further
  • Esbjerg play the play-offs for the third time; they were eliminated at this stage in 2020/21 but progressed in 2022/23, both times against Brest Bretagne Handball
  • Matea Pletikosić was Podravka’s top scorer in the group phase with 73 goals, while Katarina Pandža has returned from injury after last featuring in mid-November 2025
  • Henny Reistad remains Esbjerg and the competition's main force by scoring 99 goals
  • Esbjerg have score the fourth-most goals in the competition with 462; Podravka have the second-least efficient defence, conceding 445 goals
  • despite both sides' long presence in the top tier, this will be only their third meeting at this level, with Esbjerg winning both previous encounters

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20250911 CLW Rd 2 Preview Obrvan Quote
I would like to express my great pride and satisfaction that as a club, for the second year in a row, in extremely strong competition with all the difficulties we have faced for a long time, we have entered the top 12, which is a fantastic success. This does not mean that, regardless of the strength of the opponents in play-offs, we are done with it. What we want in the first game on Saturday is to show a good game and fight.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
20251019 LTU SWE Axner Quote
Podravka have made good results at home this season, and we have a lot of respect for that. They have a solid offence where as they might come up short in their defence. I see a lot of opportunities for us in that part of the game.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 21 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2
Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Odense Håndbold, 20 January 2024 (22:35 (12:15))

  • this is DVSC's second appearance in the play-offs after narrowly losing to Vipers Kristiansand in 2023/24, 56:55 on aggregate
  • Odense are chasing their fifth quarter-final appearance; they played the play-offs four times in the past, losing in 2021 and 2022 but winning in 2023 and 2025
  • the Danish side have the second-most efficient attack in the competition, scoring 467 goals in 14 matches or 33.36 per game
  • the sides last met in the 2023/24 group phase, when Odense won both matches
  • French international Alicia Toublanc leads DVSC with 83 goals, while Elma Halilcevic and Thale Rushfeldt Deila top Odense’s scoring with 67 and 65, respectively
  • both sides deal with injuries: DVSC are without Jovana Jovovic, Odense without Mie Højlund while Louise Burgaard and Ingvild Bakkerud, who were injured in February, remain doubtful

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20250211 Storhamar DVSC Szilagyi Quote
We will need to play with a very high level of concentration. We have to defend hard and dynamically, pay close attention to switches, and I could go on. It will be a very tough task, as Odense are an excellent team. They have very strong players and are very good in one-on-one situations. We have to rise to the challenge.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20260319 CLW PO L1 Preview Text

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Sunday 22 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-1
Last match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs BV Borussia Dortmund, 19 February 2022 (23:21 (12:11))

  • in their third Champions League campaign, BVB enter their third play-offs but still seek their first progression
  • FTC have reached the knockout phase for the sixth consecutive time, in what will be their fourth play-off appearance
  • the sides have met only twice before, in the 2021/22 season, when BVB claimed a draw at home in round 1 and FTC won the reverse fixture in Hugary in round 14
  • Alina Grijseels and Déborah Lassource lead BVB with 55 and 53 goals, respectively, while FTC are led by Katrin Klujber and Petra Simon with 67 each and Emily Vogel with 66
  • ahead of the match, BVB won the German Cup against HSG Bensheim-Auerbach, while FTC drew with Györi Audi ETO KC in the Hungarian league

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Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Sunday 22 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Herning-Ikast Håndbold vs CS Gloria 2018 BN, 8 March 2020 (28:26 (12:15))

  • after playing the EHF European League final last year, Ikast are back in the Champions League play-offs, like in the 2023/24 season
  • Gloria Bistrita have reached the knockout phase for the first time in only their second season in the top tier
  • the sides have never met in the Champions League, with their only European encounter coming in the 2019/20 EHF Cup quarter-finals, when Ikast won both matches, and 57:52 on aggregate
  • Renata De Arruda has recorded 194 saves with a 32 per cent save efficiency for Gloria, while Danila So Delgado leads their scoring with 79 goals
  • Ikast's Julie Scaglione stands at 90 goals, ranking third overall in the competition
  • the teams have similar attacking numbers, as Ikast have scored 425 goals and Gloria 420, while Ikast hold the edge in defence, conceding two goals fewer on average
  • Gloria come into the match after a 21:18 win against CSM Bucuresti in the domestic league, moving to the top of the table

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20250913 DVSC Gloria Viver Quote
I think the tie against Ikast will be wide open for both teams. They are a very high-quality and experienced team. Jamina Roberts, when she's on form, can cause problems for any defence. We are convinced it will be very difficult, but also that we have our chances of advancing. Having the second game at home will be a plus for us.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita

photos © László Szolnoki (main); Stummbillig (in-text)

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Odense 419A3050 Lau Nielsen
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