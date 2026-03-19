The Match of the Week takes place in Hungary on Saturday, when DVSC Schaeffler host last season’s finalists Odense Håndbold — one of three Danish sides in the play-offs.

Another EHF FINAL4 2025 participant, Team Esbjerg, face HC Podravka in Koprivnica on the same day.

On Sunday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Gloria Bistrita try to conquer away territory as they face BV Borussia Dortmund in Germany and Ikast Håndbold in Denmark, respectively.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

Saturday 21 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-2

Last match: Team Esbjerg vs HC Podravka Vegeta, 29 January 2022 (30:17 (18:7))