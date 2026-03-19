DVSC host Odense in MOTW as knockout phase opens
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is back after a one-month break. After the completion of the group phase in February, the competition heads into its knockout stage with the first leg of the play-offs this weekend. Eight teams will battle it out for the remaining four quarter-final spots.
I would like to express my great pride and satisfaction that as a club, for the second year in a row, in extremely strong competition with all the difficulties we have faced for a long time, we have entered the top 12, which is a fantastic success. This does not mean that, regardless of the strength of the opponents in play-offs, we are done with it. What we want in the first game on Saturday is to show a good game and fight.
Podravka have made good results at home this season, and we have a lot of respect for that. They have a solid offence where as they might come up short in their defence. I see a lot of opportunities for us in that part of the game.
We will need to play with a very high level of concentration. We have to defend hard and dynamically, pay close attention to switches, and I could go on. It will be a very tough task, as Odense are an excellent team. They have very strong players and are very good in one-on-one situations. We have to rise to the challenge.
I think the tie against Ikast will be wide open for both teams. They are a very high-quality and experienced team. Jamina Roberts, when she's on form, can cause problems for any defence. We are convinced it will be very difficult, but also that we have our chances of advancing. Having the second game at home will be a plus for us.