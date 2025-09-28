Venlo seal ticket after thrilling showdown in Faroe Islands

Two matches were scheduled, but only one was played — and it also needed overtime to decide the winners. The first leg of the duel between H71 and Cabooter Fortes Venlo was initially scheduled for Friday 26 September, but it needed to be postponed. Due to severe weather conditions, the Dutch side could not fly to Faroe Island, but Venlo arrived on Saturday morning and it was agreed between the clubs and the European Handball Federation (EHF) that the round 3 ticket will be decided in a single match on Saturday night.

And as all circumstances were special, so was the match. H71 were ahead 15:12 at the break, and also held a 23:18 lead after 40 minutes. The scoreboard showed 35:32 with only 100 seconds left, but then Venlo put their foot on the gas and reduced the gap to just one goal, 35:34. They also received a penalty shot with the final buzzer, converted into a goal by Elisa Marsman for the unexpected overtime.

10 minutes later, the result was 37:37 — and another overtime started. Again, Elisa Marsman netted the crucial goal for the 40:39 win, as both teams failed to score in the second half of the second overtime. Despite 14 goals from Anna Elisabeth Halsdóttir, H71 failed to proceed to the next round, while Marsman topped Venlo’s scorer list with nine strikes.