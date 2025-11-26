Hanning embraces the mindset change he wants to implement at the federation. “We are not going to say that we are this ‘little Italy.’ No — we aim for the main round!”
Ebner echoes these goals: “We can be an uncomfortable team to play against. We have got some options in offence, playing one-on-ones with four back-court players, but also having taller players on the team to shoot from distance.”
These attributes, combined with the Italian mentality, the Italian heart that never stops fighting and the team's family spirit, should ensure success in the tournament, according to Ebner.
The head coach and goalkeeper have similar mindsets when it comes to describing what would be considered a success for the team.
“When we leave the matches, feeling that we gave it our all, we have achieved what we wanted,” Ebner says. Hanning adds: “I can tell you that I want to win every game, no matter when or where. For me, the tournament is a success when we can achieve what we set out to do over many games and inspire people with beautiful, attractive handball.”