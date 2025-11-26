If Hanning sees room for improvement, he initiates direct change. “I remember during a qualification match, we were supposed to eat with 400 pensioners in the dining room. Now, we put up posters, and everyone knows who is staying at the hotels when we are in Italy. It's about trying to get this mindset into people's heads and not making ourselves smaller than what we are.”

What is impressive about the development is that Hanning integrated only one of his own staff members, assistant coach Per Oke Krohnagel, into the national team. “Otherwise, I have embraced everyone who was already there. And I must say that everyone is truly willing to give a little more now and is also genuinely willing to understand what it takes to make success a little more likely in the long term.” It is about developing people and allowing them to grow.

“We aim for the main round!”

There are no easy groups or opponents at an EHF EURO — something Hanning knows very well. Nevertheless, he has set ambitious goals for his side: “You can lose against Iceland, Hungary and Poland — there is no question about that. But we are going there to win all three games.”