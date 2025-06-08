ebt Finals 2025 All-star Team revealed

After four days of intense battles on the Italian coast of Trapani, the All-star Team of the tournament was announced. Fans were invited to vote online for their favourite players, and almost 4,000 votes were collected.

The MVP awards were won by beach handball star Asuncion Batista Portero, who competed for the Spanish team CATS A.M. Team Almeria, and Croatian legend of the game, BHC Zagreb player Ivan Juric. Both of them helped their teams to lift the coveted trophy at the ebt Finals 2025.

The All-star Team of the women's competition:

MVP — Asuncion Batista Portero (CATS A.M. Team Almeria)

Goalkeeper — Thais Petrucci Negocio Montenegro (Niterói Rugby FC)

Defender — Lucia Lesac (BHC Zagreb)

Top scorer — Pauline Borrmann (CAIPIranhas Bartenbach / 165 points)

Fair play — The Danish Beachhandball Dream