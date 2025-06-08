ebt Finals 2025 All-star Team revealed

ebt Finals 2025 All-star Team revealed

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
08 June 2025, 19:00

The top performers of the European Beach Tour (ebt) Finals 2025 have been recognized, with six standout players voted into the tournament's All-Star Team. The MVP, goalkeeper and defender in both competitions are joined by the top scorer and the fairest teams to make up this year's edition of the best players. 

After four days of intense battles on the Italian coast of Trapani, the All-star Team of the tournament was announced. Fans were invited to vote online for their favourite players, and almost 4,000 votes were collected.

The MVP awards were won by beach handball star Asuncion Batista Portero, who competed for the Spanish team CATS A.M. Team Almeria, and Croatian legend of the game, BHC Zagreb player Ivan Juric. Both of them helped their teams to lift the coveted trophy at the ebt Finals 2025.

The All-star Team of the women's competition: 

MVP — Asuncion Batista Portero (CATS A.M. Team Almeria)

Goalkeeper — Thais Petrucci Negocio Montenegro (Niterói Rugby FC) 

Defender — Lucia Lesac (BHC Zagreb)

Top scorer — Pauline Borrmann (CAIPIranhas Bartenbach / 165 points)

Fair play — The Danish Beachhandball Dream 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A1800
Joe Pappalardo
10A1767
Joe Pappalardo
10A7763
Joe Pappalardo
10A0793
Joe Pappalardo
10A2093
Joe Pappalardo

The All-star Team of the men's competition: 

MVP — Ivan Juric (BHC Zagreb)

Goalkeeper — Oliver Middell (12Monkeys Köln BHC)

Defender — Ignacio Vladimir Palomino Fidalgo (Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres)

Top scorer — Lennart Wörmann (12Monkeys Köln BHC / 157 points)

Fair play — Beach Handball Tilburg

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A5973
Joe Pappalardo
10A5045
Joe Pappalardo
10A5029
Joe Pappalardo
10A4990
Joe Pappalardo
10A2609
Joe Pappalardo
10A2243
Previous Article Eight teams left in contention for ebt Finals 2025 titles
10A1212
Next Article Zagreb and CATS Almeria back on top at ebt Finals 2025

Latest news

More News