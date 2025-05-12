ebt Finals 2025 officials confirmed

12 May 2025, 12:00

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has published the full list of referees and delegates for the ebt Finals 2025, taking place in Trapani, Italy, between 5-8 June.

A total of eight pairs of referees, four delegates and five delegate candidates have been named to officiate at the tournament, which features 28 of the best beach handball clubs from 14 nations across Europe.

Referees:

Dario Rupcic / Ivica Botincan (Croatia)
Beatriz del Valle Encuentra / Aida Cosio Gonzalez (Spain)
Alysha Martin-Eckersall / Catarina Silva (Great Britain)
Antonio Lorusso / Pierluigi Lorusso (Italy)
Marton Szedmak / Tamas Toth (Hungary)
Koen Nijnuis / Stijn Westerhof (Netherlands)
Nikoleta Lamprini Velani / Sevasti Maria Bramou (Greece)
Johan Johansson Gomér / Martin Gomér (Sweden)

Delegates:

Ernest Aghakishi (Azerbaijan)
Nikolaos Erinakis (Cyprus)
Ciro Cardone (Italy)
Emir Beslija (Montenegro)

Delegate candidates:

Sofia Siskou (Greece)
Ania Gawel (Poland)
Anja Pantic (Serbia)
Nicole Odermatt (Switzerland)
Kristina Kvedariene (Lithuania)

MAL4819
