As a player, Dujshebaev was twice IHF World Player, Olympic and world champion, and EHF EURO silver medallist. He went on to become the first person to win the EHF Champions League as a player (1994) and as a coach (2006, 2008, 2009, 2016). Dujshebaev began his coaching career at Ciudad Real (later Atletico Madrid). He took over Industria Kielce in 2014, and steered his side to the Champions League winners’ podium in 2016.

His sons Alex and Dani both play for Spain and under their father at Kielce. Talant Dujshebaev says it is important to build “a team like a family: not only the young talents, but all players and the whole club profit from a family-like structure. If all feel like a family, it is much easier to integrate young players.”

He adds it is important to give young players time to learn and adapt. Dujshebaev benefitted from the way his first senior club, CSKA Moscow, integrated young players in three steps in different age groups, but always in close contact to the first senior team.

“Nowadays, you have the major advantage that you can rotate more. When I was young, the team list included 12 players, now you have 16 players on your match roster – which mainly provides young players with much more time on the court,” Dujshebaev says.

