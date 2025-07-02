EHF aids growth of Faroese handball with first Level 3 coaching course

Having recently become a member of the "RINCK" Convention, the Faroe Islands benefits from ongoing development of educational programmes in the country.

That includes the inaugural Level 3 coaching course, which has a comprehensive curriculum developed by the EHF, and is implemented by EHF Experts.

On having the EHF experts bring their curriculum to the Faroes, Mark Laursen Marcher of the Faroe Islands Handball Federation described it as "a huge advantage for us because it's a lot of work they can help with. We can rely on them and they have the experience, have done it before, and the experts they are coming with are of a real high quality."

The course is currently at its halfway stage, as it is taking place over two extended weekend blocks. The first module was completed over the weekend of 16-18 May, while the second is scheduled for 5-7 September. The course is taking place in the capital, Tórshavn, and 13 coaches are participating in the course.

Also, the coaching course includes multiple online and in-person teaching units that cover a variety of topics, including technical and tactical development, mental training, strength and conditioning, pedagogy and leadership. It features a combination of theoretical classes and practical teaching sessions.

The Faroe Islands has become a hotbed of talent in recent years; the men's and women's senior side both made their debuts at EHF EURO events in 2024 and both picked up a famous draw – the men against Norway and the women against Croatia. The men have qualified for EHF EURO 2026, too, where they will look to stars such as Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu and Óli Mittún as they go in search of their first win at that level.

But the next generation are perhaps more impressive; just last week, the men's U21 team came third at the 2025 IHF Men's Junior World Championship, beating the likes of Sweden, Slovenia, France and Romania along the way.

Clearly the talent is there, but in a nation with such a small population, having adequately qualified coaches who can harness that talent is key, which is where EHF coaching courses can benefit the Faroe Islands, so the next generations of Mittúns do not slip through the net.





