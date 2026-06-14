EHF and EHF Marketing shaping the future of European club handball

EHF and EHF Marketing shaping the future of European club handball

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EHF / Björn Pazen
14 June 2026, 15:00

Right before the throw-off of the last two matches of the 2025/26 Machineseeker EHF Champions League season, EHF President Michael Wiederer and EHF Marketing Managing Director, David Szlezak, grabbed the chance to review this season and look ahead to the upcoming one in the closing press conference of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. 

"The LANXESS arena is sold out with more than 20,000 fans, we saw and will see top-level matches, and again this weekend in Cologne is the most packed one of the whole season in terms of activities," said Michael Wiederer, while Szlezak added: 

"We will see a super exciting final day. We still receive ticket requests. We are proud of the new record attendance of 20,122 spectators on the semi-final day, thanks to a new seating concept. Besides, we have 2,750 VIP customers in six different VIP areas in the LANXESS arena, which is the biggest hospitality ever in European handball.

In terms of marketing rights, we are sold out with 14 different brands, which are not only visible, but activate and engage the fans."

Before the 3/4 placement match and the final were thrown off, a highly important decision was taken for the future of European handball: The European Handball Federation signed new Memoranda of Understanding with important stakeholder groups.

"We are on the safe side for club and national team competitions until 2036. This is important for the whole handball family. Compared to the last Memoranda of Understanding six years ago, we are in a much stronger position to bring our products to the market. We are looking forward to strengthening our sport for the future," said Wiederer.

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On Friday and Saturday, the EHF Executive Committee took some more pathfinding decisions for the future, awarding the hosts for the Women’s EHF EURO 2030 and confirming the upcoming playing system for EHF Champions League Women and EHF European League Women.

For Michael Wiederer, another part of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is an integral point for the future of handball, the EHF Youth Club Trophy: "This competition – including the women’s premiere in Budapest – is added value for the clubs. We saw the next generation on a high level. It will be exciting to see where their careers will bring those players. This competition is a perfect introduction to sustainability to bring the next generation closer to us."

One major change for the future was explained by David Szlezak. The media rights for club competitions return to EHF Marketing from 1 July 2026. “We have gained the full product ownership in-house, including marketing rights, media rights and event rights. This opens new doors for content production and fan activation for all target groups.

"We are ahead of exciting times from a commercial point of view from the next season on. We start our season preparation right after today’s winners’ ceremony, with a new competition format, new markets thanks to 24 teams (in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League) and new opportunities we try to utilise in the best possible way. We are really looking forward to the next season on the Road to Cologne and Budapest with our EHF Champions League competitions."

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The final highlight of the closing press conference was the signing of the new partnership contract of EHF Marketing with MOL Group by Michael Wiederer, David Szlezak and Péter Pantl, Vice President Corporate Communications of MOL Group.

The company has extended their partnership with EHF Marketing GmbH and will remain a partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. MOL Group have been an official partner of the top-tier competition since the season 2023/24. 

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Photos: Stanko Gruden/kolektiff

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