EHF and EHF Marketing shaping the future of European club handball

"The LANXESS arena is sold out with more than 20,000 fans, we saw and will see top-level matches, and again this weekend in Cologne is the most packed one of the whole season in terms of activities," said Michael Wiederer, while Szlezak added:

"We will see a super exciting final day. We still receive ticket requests. We are proud of the new record attendance of 20,122 spectators on the semi-final day, thanks to a new seating concept. Besides, we have 2,750 VIP customers in six different VIP areas in the LANXESS arena, which is the biggest hospitality ever in European handball.

In terms of marketing rights, we are sold out with 14 different brands, which are not only visible, but activate and engage the fans."

Before the 3/4 placement match and the final were thrown off, a highly important decision was taken for the future of European handball: The European Handball Federation signed new Memoranda of Understanding with important stakeholder groups.

"We are on the safe side for club and national team competitions until 2036. This is important for the whole handball family. Compared to the last Memoranda of Understanding six years ago, we are in a much stronger position to bring our products to the market. We are looking forward to strengthening our sport for the future," said Wiederer.