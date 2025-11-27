EHF and Learn Handball forge coaching partnership

The European Handball Federation and Learn Handball, one of the most widely used digital platforms for handball coaching, have entered into a visionary partnership with the aim of enabling access to top-level exercises and training plans to as many coaches, clubs and players as possible.



Learn Handball was founded in 2016 by Norway’s record international and line player Bjarte Myrhol and his brother Atle Myrhol. Swiss playmaker and current national team head coach Andy Schmid and Swiss line player Viktor Glatthard joined the team in 2019. Currently there are more than 750 clubs and 50,000 users registered.



As part of the partnership, the European Handball Federation has acquired a minority share which will give the EHF a board seat and the ability to support and align the platform’s development with the broader European handball strategy.



Learn Handball, available online and as app, offers tailored training plans designed to make everyday life easier for youth handball coaches, regardless of their level of experience.



The platform provides flexible, age-appropriate content for boys and girls aged 6 to 16+, giving all children the same opportunity to experience joy, development, and mastery through handball.



Learning with and from the stars of the game



Furthermore, the platform boasts a large library of individual exercises and cooperates with stars of the game such as World Handball Players Mathias Gidsel and Henny Reistad as well Nora Mork and Uwe Gensheimer who share their tips and secrets how to become a better handball player.



With Learn Handball providing the platform and its coaching know-how, the European Handball Federation contributes its large network to federations and clubs as well as its expertise to further support grassroots handball development in Europe by digitally scaling the access to top-level coaching exercises and methods.



Within the EHF’s network, Learn Handball will become the EHF’s "Official Digital Coaching Partner".



Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: "The partnership with Learn Handball is a key cornerstone in our work to support national federations and attract new coaches and players to our sport. Coaches are key multipliers in the handball ecosystem. Offering a digital platform that supports and simplifies their work significantly increases the quality and accessibility of handball coaching and empowers an increase in participation and retention of players across all age groups."



Bjarte and Atle Myrhol, founders of Learn Handball, said: "Our mission with Learn Handball has always been to make a high-quality coaching tool available for everyone – no matter where they live or what level they play at. Partnering with the European Handball Federation brings us closer to our main goal: To make handball coaching easier and more accessible – especially at the grassroots level."



More information: https://www.learnhandball.com/. Learn Handball is also available as an app and can be downloaded for iOS and Android.