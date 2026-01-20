The European Handball Federation (EHF) and WSC Sports, the global leader in AI-powered sports content technology, have teamed up to bring In-App Experiences for the first time to fans at the EHF EUROs, the federation’s flagship national team event.

The cooperation covers the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway from 15 January to 1 February as well as the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye from 3 to 20 December 2026.

WSC Sports’ In-App Experiences have given the EHF the capability to create and insert vertical videos into its ‘Home of Handball’ app, its website eurohandball.com as well as its OTT platform, EHFTV, bringing the familiar, immersive experience of social media directly into the EHF’s digital ecosystem.

For the duration of the EHF EURO, fans will be able to enjoy Stories and Moments from live matches, the best goals and saves of the day, player highlights as well as behind-the-scenes content and immediate post-match reactions across the three digital platforms.

Furthermore, elements of interactivity, like polls and quizzes will be added to further enrich the fans’ experience.

"The integration of WSC Sports’ In-App Experiences is set to significantly amplify our fans’ experience across the European Handball Federation’s digital platforms at the EHF EURO 2026," says Thomas Schöneich, EHF Director Media & Communications. "It’s a next-level content offering enabling everyone to follow European handball and its stars even closer no matter where they are."

"The EHF has always been at the forefront of digital innovation, and we are proud to expand our long-standing partnership to include In-App Experiences," says Aviv Arnon, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, WSC Sports. "By bringing a social-style vertical video experience to their owned platforms, the EHF is meeting fans where they are, providing a seamless and highly engaging way to consume the best moments from the EHF EUROs in real-time."

The European Handball Federation has been using WSC Sports’ advanced AI technology since 2018 as part of its media & marketing partnership with Infront.

At every EHF EURO, thousands of clips are produced automatically from the matches and not only used on the EHF’s owned and operated platforms but also distributed to the participating federations and its players.

With the introduction of WSC Sports’ In-App Experiences, the European Handball Federation’s offering to fans has become even more comprehensive, engaging and appealing.