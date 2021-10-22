The European Handball Federation has published rankings which will determine the distribution of places in the EHF’s three club competitions for the 2022/23 season.

The rankings are based on the performance of clubs over a period of three seasons (ignoring the most recent season).

Therefore, the ranking list for the 2022/23 season is based on the results of the seasons 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The points of these seasons are then divided by the number of competitions (six in the case of the EHF Champions League/EHF European Handball League and three in the case of the EHF European Cup) and these final points give us the position of each nation in the ranking.

Germany defend top spot in men’s ranking

Germany held on to their top spot from the previous ranking amassing a total of 145,00 average points.

However, right below them there were some movers, with Spain going up one spot to second place in the ranking moving past France. Meaning Spain have now four EHF European League spots along with their one EHF Champions League place.

Hungary equally moved up one spot to 4th overtaking North Macedonia while Denmark jumped up two positions from 7th to 5th. Further up the table, Romania broke into the top 9 with their 48,20 average points.

The nations ranked third right through to ninth – France, Hungary, Denmark, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal and now Romania are also assured of one team representing them in the EHF Champions League and three in the EHF European League.

Hungary maintain top spot; France break into top 2

After two years of Hungary and Russia filling the top two spots in the women’s ranking, we have a new constellation of Hungary and France at number one and two, meaning both nations are guaranteed one DELO EHF Champions League place and four EHF European League spots.

Progress was also seen by Norway as they moved up the ladder going from 6th to 5th position. Further down the table Croatia jumped up one spot to 8th.

Austria have gained a further EHF European League spot having moved from 19th to 18th position. And Luxembourg will be happy with their huge leap from 36th to 27th having now secured a European League spot.

You can download the full ranking by clicking the links below.