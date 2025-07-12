EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team 2025 voting opens

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 is in its decisive phase so it is time to honour the MVPs, the goalkeepers and the defenders that have impressed the most. Here are the nominations for the Men's and the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team. Fans can choose among six nominees per position for each gender.

The All-star Team will also include the top scorers of both competitions, as well as the fair play awards.