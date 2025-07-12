EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team 2025 voting opens
Beach Handball

EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team 2025 voting opens

12 July 2025, 17:00

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 is in its decisive phase so it is time to honour the MVPs, the goalkeepers and the defenders that have impressed the most. Here are the nominations for the Men's and the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team. Fans can choose among six nominees per position for each gender.

The All-star Team will also include the top scorers of both competitions, as well as the fair play awards. 

EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team nominees

Women’s competition:

Goalkeeper
Patricia Encinas (ESP) 
Lisanne Bakker (NED) 
Joelle Arno (GER)
Ditte Vind (DEN) 
Veronika Vitovszki (HUN)
Magdalini Kepesidou (GRE)

Defender
Violeta Gonzalez (ESP)
Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar (GER) 
Marit-Jaelle van Ede (NED)
Elisabeth Hammerstad (NOR) 
Emma Viogne (FRA) 
Catarina Oliveira (POR) 

MVP
Sara Hernandez (ESP) 
Isabel Kattner (GER)
Anna Buter (NED) 
Marte Sirén Figenschau (NOR)
Line Berggren Larsen (DEN)
Dorottya Margit Zentai (HUN)

Men’s competition:

Goalkeeper 
Ramon Fuentes (ESP) 
Filip Hancic (CRO) 
Martin Nørlund (DEN) 
Oliver Middell (GER)
Robin Kerdudo (FRA)
Pedro Hermones Silva (ITA)

Defender
Valentino Valentakovic (CRO) 
Severin Henrich (GER) 
Marcos Perez Dominguez (ESP) 
András John (HUN)
Jeppe Villumsen (DEN) 
Tomas Van-Zeller (POR) 

MVP
Robin John (GER) 
Pablo Martin Ruiz (ESP) 
Norbert Gyene (HUN) 
Ivan Juric (CRO) 
Frederik Bech (DEN) 
Baptiste Duboise (FRA)

TUR25 Germany Vs. Croatia C4 6699 JC
