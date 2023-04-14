EHF celebrates WADA's 'Play True Day'
14 April marks the annual celebration of WADA’s Play True Day. Established in 2014, this day is dedicated to promoting clean sports and raising awareness of and preventing doping in our beloved sport.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been at the forefront of this initiative, encouraging athletes, sports organisations, and fans to join the fight to bring an end to doping. In the world of handball, anti-doping efforts are, of course, just as important. The European Handball Federation has shown its support for WADA’s Play True Day by promoting clean competition and educating young talents about the dangers of doping. One way this is done is through various educational programs and initiatives aimed at raising awareness about anti-doping among young players at the 'Respect Your Talent' programme.
Prof. Hans Holdhaus (above), the Head of the EHF Anti-Doping Unit, speaking to players during the Respect Your Talent 2023 programme
Preventing doping is essential to maintaining fair play in handball. The European Handball Federation (EHF) has taken steps to combat doping in the sport. These steps include regular testing of athletes, educational programs for players and coaches, and strict penalties for those found to have engaged in doping. By collaborating with WADA and other anti-doping organisations, handball governing bodies are dedicated to promoting clean competition and upholding the integrity of the game. Read more about the EHF's Anti-Doping Unit here.
The message of Play True Day is clear: doping has no place in sports. By celebrating this day and promoting clean competition, we can help ensure that handball and all other sports remain fair and enjoyable.
Players have their say...
The importance for the cause runs right throughout handball, from players playing at the highest level like four-time EHF EURO champion Emilie Hegh Arntzen who sees huge importance in upholding integrity and the importance of being true to one's self.
It is important for me to be true to myself and that I know that I am doing everything in a fair play way
...to players at the beginning of their handball journey, like Romania's Ionut Adrian Stanescu who has represented his national team at U20 level.
We can keep handball clean by informing the athletes about the anti-doping programme and inform them about the risks and consequences for one's health and for the general fair-play of the game
Visit the WADA's website for more information on the 'Play True Day' and the day's history and activities connected with it.