EHF celebrates WADA's 'Play True Day'

Prof. Hans Holdhaus (above), the Head of the EHF Anti-Doping Unit, speaking to players during the Respect Your Talent 2023 programme

Preventing doping is essential to maintaining fair play in handball. The European Handball Federation (EHF) has taken steps to combat doping in the sport. These steps include regular testing of athletes, educational programs for players and coaches, and strict penalties for those found to have engaged in doping. By collaborating with WADA and other anti-doping organisations, handball governing bodies are dedicated to promoting clean competition and upholding the integrity of the game. Read more about the EHF's Anti-Doping Unit here.

The message of Play True Day is clear: doping has no place in sports. By celebrating this day and promoting clean competition, we can help ensure that handball and all other sports remain fair and enjoyable.